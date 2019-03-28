‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Thursday: Abby Gets Revenge

The Young and the Restless recap for Thursday, March 28, brings more revenge for Abby. Plus, Reed returns home and defends J.T., Cane gets divorce papers, and Tessa gets excellent news.

Arturo (Jason Canela) tried to win Abby (Melissa Ordway) back by filling her Dark Horse office with roses and rose petals. However, Abby told him that all the flowers in the world wouldn’t make up for him sleeping with Mia (Noemi Gonzalez). Arturo insisted that he loves Abby, but she said that everything he did was motivated out of guilt from his affair with Mia. Furthermore, Abby spoke with Nick (Joshua Morrow), and Arturo is fired. It’s entirely over for Abby and Arturo, and she said that Arturo would likely be back in Mia’s bed within a week.

At Crimson Lights, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) wanted to hire Michael (Christian LeBlanc) to represent Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) over the blackmail charges she faced. Mariah talked to Michael a mile a minute, and he couldn’t get a word in. When she finally took a breath, Michael told Mariah and Tessa that Christine (Lauralee Bell) dropped the charges. They screamed in happiness, and Mariah then encouraged Tessa to begin writing music again before they picked a song on the jukebox and danced. Later, Abby interrupted their celebration to tell Mariah she wants to see details about her new restaurant all over GC Buzz.

Cane (Daniel Goddard) received divorce papers from Lily (Christel Khalil), and Charlie (Noah Alexander Gerry) and Mattie (Lexie Stevenson) saw them. While Cane vowed to fight for his marriage to Lily, Charlie didn’t think they could work it out this time. Michael showed up at Cane’s, and he told Cane that Lily is ready to move on. Cane begged Michael to talk Lily into seeing him, and when Michael left, Cane tore up the divorce papers.

Finally, Reed (Tristan Lake Leabu) surprised his mother by returning home, according to The Inquisitr. Reed wanted to talk to J.T. (Thad Luckinbill), so Victoria (Amelia Heinle) took him after they rehashed everything that happened. At the hospital, Victoria gave Reed and J.T. some time to talk alone. Reed told his dad that after he disappeared it felt like somebody pulled the plug out of Reed’s life. J.T. apologized for everything that happened and promised to try to help Reed put the plug back in.

Before Reed left, officers arrested J.T., which upset the teen. Reed lashed out at Victoria and refused to go home with her. Victoria went back alone in tears.