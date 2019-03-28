Sofia Richie Goes Glam, Channels Sophia Loren In Sultry Instagram Snap

Sofia Richie boasts an incredible figure and she’s not shy about showing it off. The daughter of Lionel Richie has been killing it on social media lately – especially after sharing one particularly sweltering lingerie shot to Instagram – a torrid photo taken for Victoria’s Secret and which hinted that she might be getting her wings later this year.

The gorgeous supermodel has certainly had an eye-catching presence on social media in the past couple of weeks. Last Tuesday, Sofia turned heads on Instagram with a pair of sun-kissed photos from her trip to Kuwait, flaunting her hourglass figure in a tighter-than-skin black tube top and matching leather shorts. On Monday, the 20-year-old hottie broke the internet after showing off her insane body and killer abs in stripping a barely-there blue bikini, as reported by The Inquisitr. Earlier today, her social media fans were treated to yet another sizzling snap, one that truly captured the model’s classic beauty.

Fresh from her beach vacation in Santa Barbara, where she soaked up the sun together with her boyfriend and Kardashian-family satellite, 35-year-old Scott Disick, the blonde bombshell took to her Instagram page in the early hours of Thursday morning to post a dazzling snapshot of herself donning spectacular makeup. For her latest photo share, Sofia channeled the magnificent Sophia Loren by going glam to showcase the actress’ iconic cat-eye makeup.

While her latest Instagram photo was noticeably tamer than her recent public appearances, Sofia sizzled in the glorious snap. The Michael Kors model slayed with her fabulous cat-eye look, exuding old Hollywood glamour and sending ’60s vibes all around.

Wearing a simple white robe and delicate, understated delicate jewelry, Sofia was the epitome of elegance as she posed for the classy snapshot. The Chanel model looked effortlessly chic while showcasing her show-stopping makeup, one artfully put together by celebrity makeup artist Sam Visser. The shimmering eyeshadow and dramatic dark eyeliner beautifully complimented Sofia’s hazel eyes. Meanwhile, her naturally plump lips looked even fuller with a touch of nude lipstick.

The stunning blonde wore her luscious tresses with a mid-part, letting her golden locks frame her beautiful face in loose waves. As she looked directly into the lens with an intense gaze, she parted her pouty lips in a seductive way, striking a sultry pose.

Her sexy snap, which she posted to Instagram a couple of hours after midnight, got her some viral attention on the popular social media platform. The photo amassed a little shy of 132,000 likes in addition to more than 920 comments.

Sofia’s Instagram followers loved her Sophia Loren look and didn’t hesitate to pile on the praises for her flawless makeup.

One person wrote, “Recognized as the Sofia Richie eye from here on out,” trailed by a litany of flattering emojis.

“Rawr,” wrote another one of her fans, accompanying their message with a tiger head emoji.

“Oh my lord Jesus!!!,” penned another Instagram user, pairing their comment with a couple of love eyes emojis.