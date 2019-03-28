‘Fuller House’ House Going Back On The Market In San Francisco As Netflix Series Ends

Fired 'Full House' creator Jeff Franklin plans to sell the iconic Victorian house used in the show's opening credits.

The Full House house is going back on the market. The iconic San Francisco Victorian used in the opening credits of the classic ABC sitcom Full House and its popular Netflix reboot Fuller House will hit the real estate market to mark the end of the beloved series, The San Francisco Chronicle reports. The owner of the property, Full House creator Jeff Franklin, will reportedly list the five-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom home located at 1709 Broderick St. by the end of April for an undetermined price. Franklin bought the home in August 2016 for $4 million.

The Full House house has long been a tourist attraction. Franklin, who was fired from the Netflix spinoff last year, issued a statement about the “significance” of the Lower Pacific Heights property and why he plans to sell it.

“The home will always have tremendous emotional significance to me. It is a symbol of the shows I love, and the second family I have formed with the casts of Full and Fuller House. Now that Fuller House is ending, I will be putting the home back on the market. I hope to find a buyer who wants to make it a full house once again.”

While both Full House and Fuller House were filmed on a soundstage, the exterior of the San Francisco home was used in the show’s opening credits for more than 30 years. The famous house has long been a tourist attraction in the Lower Pacific Heights neighborhood.

The Full House creator first picked the Broderick Street house for stock shots for the show’s opening credits in 1987, paying about $500 to have a series of photos taken of the house at different times of the day. But when Franklin went back several years later to get updated photos, the owners turned him away, so he was forced to use the same shots for all eight seasons of the original ABC sitcom.

While Franklin was banned from filming the house after the show’s first photo shoot in 1987, the showrunner told The Wall Street Journal that he later approached the owners of the San Francisco home with “generous” offers to shoot exterior shots for the Fuller House spinoff, but he was turned down. Franklin used the same 30-year-old photographs from the original series because his production company still owned the rights to them.

But when Franklin purchased the famous house himself in 2016, his ownership allowed producers of Fuller House to capture new footage used in the main title sequence. The house was also featured in the season three Fuller House episode “Fullers in a Fog.”

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the longtime Full House showrunner said that when he saw the famous property was up for sale 30 years after he first used it for stock photos, he knew he had to have it.

“The house came on the market and really, I just thought, I have to buy this house,” Franklin told THR in 2016. “I’m so sentimental about the house. It’s great to have the house in our Full House family and be able to preserve it for the fans. … Seriously, I love owning this house.”

At the time, Franklin estimated that up to 250 people per day posed in front of the famous house and he joked that he feared the neighbors probably wanted to “throw rocks” at him due to the tourist traffic that still regularly comes through.

Jeff Franklin originally had big plans for the house, including plans to model the interior to look like the fictional Tanners’ home from the long-running sitcom. But Franklin’s 2018 firing from Fuller House, which was detailed in a Variety story that quoted anonymous insiders alleging his questionable behavior on set, may have put a damper on things. That, coupled with the annoyance of the steady stream of tourists, could be reason enough for the Full House creator to be ready unload the house.

Fuller House returns to Netflix later this year for its fifth and final season.