Ciara Poses Completely Nude On New Album Cover For ‘Beauty Marks’

Ciara has a new album dropping later this year, and its artwork and title have just been revealed.

The artwork sees Cici posing nude covered in dark body paint. The “Can’t Leave ‘Em Alone” songstress’ figure is to die for as she stretches out her body to enhance her assets. Ciara’s head is tilted back and her eyes appear closed, which highlights her incredible jawline.

The album is titled Beauty Marks and will be her seventh studio album release. It will be her first release since 2015’s Jackie.

Tomorrow, Ciara plans on dropping a new single titled “Thinkin’ Bout You,” which The Inquisitr recently reported.

The Grape Juice announced that they were at Ciara’s listening session London not long ago and that they have heard this song already. They reveal it sounds different to the previous singles she just dropped, but it does embody Ciara’s expressed desire to make the masses dance with her new music.

In 2018, she released “Level Up,” which was her first single since 2015’s “Dance Like We’re Making Love.” It peaked at No. 59 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100. The music video has been watched over 161 million times and spawned the “Level Up Challenge,” which featured fans and celebrities recording their own version of the video’s choreography. Since then, she has dropped three more tracks — “Freak Me” featuring Tekno, “Dose,” and “Greatest Love.”

In 2004, she released her debut single “Goodies,” featuring Petey Pablo, which topped the charts in the U.S. and U.K. This song was followed up by two No. 2 hits — “1, 2 Step,” featuring Missy Elliott and “Oh,” featuring Ludacris.

In 2006, she was nominated for her first-ever Grammy Awards — Best New Artist, Best Rap/Sung Collaboration for “1, 2, Step,” and Best Rap Song for her collaboration on Missy Elliott’s album titled “Lose Control.” She took home the trophy for Best Short-Form Music Video for the same song.

In 2013, Ciara got engaged to American rapper Future. They split in 2014 but did have a son together, Future Zahir Wilburn. In 2016, she married Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. In 2017, their daughter, Sienna Princess Wilson, was born.

In 2006, she made her film debut in All You’ve Got, playing the role of Becca Watley. In 2012, she starred in Mama, I Want to Sing! and That’s My Boy.

Last year, Ciara supported Bruno Mars on the 11th leg of his huge “24K Magic World Tour.” In total, the show consisted of 214 dates, which grossed $369.9 million.

On Twitter, Ciara has over 11 million followers, while her Instagram account boasts a huge 21.6 million followers.