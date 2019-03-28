Khloe Kardashian Slammed For Wearing Diana Ross-Inspired Curly Wig

Khloe's facing some backlash online.

Khloe Kardashian is catching some heat after showing off a new hair do on social media. Per Cosmopolitan, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star paid tribute to Diana Ross while attending her 75th birthday party this week by sporting a huge blonde curly wig. But while Khloe was clearly loving the fun new hairstyle, not everyone was such a fan of her curls.

The site reported that the star was hit with a wave of backlash after The Shade Room shared a clip of Khloe showing off the wig at the party while sporting a plunging gold dress on March 26. In the comments section, many accused her of cultural appropriation.

“They want to look like black women so bad,” one commenter said, while another wrote, “Still not us no matter how hard you try.”

Another claimed in the comments section, “The Appropriation is real.”

Others then headed to Twitter to call out the reality star for donning the curly wig, where a number of other social media users claimed that her choice in wig was inappropriate.

But it seems as though the star wasn’t letting the backlash get to her, as she actually told fans that she kept the over the top wig on her head for even longer than she needed to after stepping out to celebrate the singer.

Literally @khloekardashian STOP IT…. the hair…. STOP IT — Lara Croft (@LaRaCrOftToYoU) March 27, 2019

Really not here for that @khloekardashian cultural appropriating hair in her last snap… — just the bathroom girl (@rschweighvrdt) March 27, 2019

Khloe Kardashian’s hair was hella disrespectful last night. People like her don’t know how to celebrate a black person without appropriation. Clout is one hellauva drug bc if I was auntie Diana I woulda kicked her out of my event for that disrespect. — Love Joy Diver (@lildivine_) March 27, 2019

Khloe Kardashian tries so hard to look and act like black women it’s kindve sad like she is the queen of cultural appropriation — dolls (@lawandtears) March 27, 2019

People reported that Khloe kept the wig on amid the controversy and even shared another video of herself to social media while wearing it on March 27. She revealed that she was planning on sporting it for the rest of the day.

“Last night was so much fun… I obviously had a lot of fun but my wig that’s inspired by Miss Ross, I just didn’t have the energy to take it off,” Kardashian said.

“So, I am going to be wearing this today. It’s a little crazy and I know the party theme is over but it’s fun and I’ll take it off tonight,” Kim Kardashian’s younger sister then continued, before adding, “I love this hair.”

Notably, many other social media users opted to defend the star amid the backlash.

Yo I feel as if Khloe hair at Diana Ross party leans more towards cultural appreciation rather than appropriation, we’re using our outrage energy on the wrong thing here — Babs Khuzwayo (@Butter_Babs) March 28, 2019

Khloé, you rocked that hair and outfit at Diana’s 75th Birthday party! Your curls were gorgeous ???????? — LaineH (@hale2012) March 28, 2019

Nah, she was paying homage. We love Ms. Diana the glamorous huge hair goddess. It’s one night of fun!

Not only that, don’t cast stones with the Cambodian, Malaysian and other culture bundles most rock Every????????Dayyy????????! ????#KhloeKardashian #khloe #DishNation — Ms. Lovely Logan (@trina_logan) March 28, 2019

But that wasn’t the only confession Khloe made while celebrating Ross at her big birthday party.

As The Inquisitr also reported this week, she candidly told fans that she was actually considering getting plastic surgery following the birth of her and former boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s daughter True last year.

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

In the clip posted to Instagram Stories, she revealed that she was considering getting a breast augmentation after welcoming True into the world back in April.

“Bras like this make me want to get my boobs done because this cleavage,” Kardashian told her millions of followers via the social media site, even calling her chest “iconic” while sporting the plunging gold dress.