‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Friday: Ashley Stuns Her Family

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday, March 29 bring a surprising return in the form of Ashley. The Abbotts are shocked to see their sister, and things may never be the same.

Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson) returns to Genoa City, according to She Knows Soaps. Last fall when Ashley left, she had just finished a long plot to convince her brother Jack (Peter Bergman) that he wasn’t John Abbott’s biological son. For years, Ashley had been kept out of the CEO position at Jabot because she wasn’t a blood Abbott, and Jack put that clause into the family company’s rules. To get her revenge, Ashley used her mother’s Alzheimer’s as well as her daughter, Abby (Melissa Ordway) to film Dina revealing her big secret about Jack. However, none of it was true, and the whole time Jack really was John Abbott’s son. Jack went through quite the ordeal and even thought he could be his nemesis Victor Newman’s (Eric Braeden) brother for a while.

Then, after the truth about Ashley’s revenge plan against Jack came out, an even bigger secret was revealed. John left Ashley the rights to all her patents at Jabot. Because of that, Ashley decided to take her patents and go to Paris to start a rival cosmetics company called My Beauty. Recently, Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) mentioned that My Beauty was a tremendous competitor to Jabot.

Kerry (Alice Hunter) came to work at Jabot as a chemist to replace Ashley just days after Ashley left. Not only has she helped Jabot create new products, but also, she’s been Jack’s girlfriend. However, lately, she’s been shady texting somebody named “PC” and hiring an unpaid intern named Dominique Carroll without letting Phyllis in on it. Then, behind Phyllis’s back, she told “PC” that all the paperwork is complete. The Inquisitr reported that Hunter is departing the show, which means Kerry will soon leave Genoa City.

While, at first, it seemed that Ashley would return to town for Abby’s wedding to Arturo (Jason Canela), but now that’s quite obviously off after Arturo confessed his affair to Abby. While Ashley loves her daughter, it does not seem she’s coming back to support Abby with a tub of ice cream and a girl’s night. Instead, it seems she will shock her family with something entirely unexpected about Jabot, and things will likely never be the same again. It’s a massive twist that is sure to shock everybody.