Aaron Rodgers Gives Danica Patrick Epic Birthday Gift: ‘He Said Pack A Bag, We Are Going Somewhere’

Aaron Rodgers gifted Danica Patrick quite the special present on her 37th birthday.

As fans know, it’s not uncommon for the athletic couple to post photos and videos of one another on their respective Instagram pages, but it was a certain post that happened yesterday that became the most romantic and amazing post of all. The former race car driver took to her Instagram page to share Rodgers’ surprise birthday gift to her — a trip to Paris!

In the photo itself, Danica and Aaron can be seen sharing a kiss with the Eiffel tower just behind them. Only Patrick’s lips are visible in the image, but Rodgers looks casual in a blue beanie, pair of aviators, and a gray hoodie. In the caption of the photo, Patrick called the gift “amazing” and it’s safe to say that this may be her best birthday ever.

It comes as no shock that the post has already earned Danica a lot of attention with over 53,000 likes in addition to 1,100 comments. While some fans took to the post to wish Danica a happy birthday, other fans commented on the amazing gift. Of course, some other followers couldn’t help but gush over how cute the pair are together.

“Happy Birthday to you Beautiful. Hope your [sic] having fun whenever he took you. Great guy you have,” one follower wrote.

“When are we going to see a proposal,” another asked.

” I’m so glad you are with Aaron. You both deserve happiness and I LOVE the PACKERS.”

And a trip to Paris was not the only sweet gift that Patrick received from Rodgers this year. As The Inquisitr recently shared, Rodgers paid tribute to his lady on his Instagram page on her 37th birthday. The footballer shared a photo of himself and Danica from this year’s ESPY Awards, where Patrick served as host. In the image, the pair definitely prove that they clean up well, but it was the caption of the image that really had people blushing.

“Happy Birthday to this Beautiful, intelligent, strong, driven, bad a** woman that I get to stand beside in this life. @danicapatrick #lover #friend#travelpartner#smokinhot #finewine.”

Like Patrick’s post, this one received a ton of attention for the NFL quarterback with over 180,000 likes in addition to 1,500 comments, most of which were fans wishing the 37-year-old the best on her special day.

Previously, Rodgers was in a relationship with actress Olivia Munn, and Patrick was in one with NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. However, they both called it quits with those respective partners in 2017, and then their relationship began to bloom.