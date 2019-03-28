‘RHOA’ Star Porsha Williams Shares First Photos Of 6-Day-Old Daughter On Her Own Instagram Page

Porsha's set up an official Instagram account to share snaps of her 6-day-old daughter.

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams’ daughter may only be 6-days-old, but that’s not stopping her from getting her very own Instagram account. As reported by Too Fab, the reality star shared the first photos of her bundle of joy on social media this week, giving fans their first look at her and fiancé Dennis McKinley’s baby girl, Pilar Jhena McKinley.

Williams uploaded the first photo to her own page on March 27. The adorable photo showed the back of her head while all wrapped up in a multi-colored floral blanket and a matching headscarf around her head.

The new mom shared the snap with an angel emoji and wrote, “This is what gave mommy all the heart burn” before she then tagged a new account dedicated to her little girl in the caption.

Sharing a link to the Instagram belonging to @pilarjhena, Williams then posted a number of other new photos of her little girl to her very own account, including one that showed Pilar with her tiny hand wrapped around her dad Dennis’s finger.

Other new snaps included the baby girl cuddling up to her Nana and another showed Porsha’s sister Lauren cuddling up to her bump before the birth.

Pilar’s own Instagram already has more than 23,000 followers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Williams and McKinley’s first child was born on March 22.

People confirmed that the little girl was born at 1:36 p.m. and weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces.

In a joint statement issued to the site, Dennis and Porsha shared how happy they were to have become parents for the first time.

“What a time to be alive! Porsha and I are so happy and blessed to announce the arrival of our daughter, Baby PJ,” they said. “We couldn’t have imagined a more magical moment! Can’t thank everyone enough for joining us on this journey-it’s been a fantastic journey.”

Williams proudly documented her pregnancy over the past nine months and certainly wasn’t afraid to show off her stunning pregnancy curves.

As The Inquisitr shared, just hours before she gave birth, the RHOA star took to Instagram to share snaps of herself flaunting her growing bump in a hot pink bikini during a recent vacation.

Paras Griffin / Getty Images for WE tv

The upload featured her pulling a number of different poses for the camera in her two-piece, including cradling her growing baby bump as she posed in a swimming pool.

Prior to that, Porsha uploaded another bare bump snap with fans. The Inquisitr reported that the stunning star sported another bikini as she enjoyed a sun-filled vacation before giving birth and even jokingly referred to herself as “thickums” in the caption.