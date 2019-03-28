Mark Hamill Strikes Back, Mocks Senator’s Bizarre Use Of Tauntauns In Anti-Green New Deal Rant

Following the anti-Green New Deal speech by Republican Senator Mike Lee of Utah, which employed imagery featuring the iconic tauntaun from The Empire Strikes Back, actor Mark Hamill struck back at Lee with a mocking tweet stream.

According to Fortune, the Star Wars actor used the force of Twitter to clap back at Lee, who made a speech on the Senate floor arguing against the Green New Deal that drew a lot of attention. In the speech, Lee claimed, among other things, that the Green New Deal seeks to eliminate air travel altogether (a claim that has been repeatedly debunked by Politifact), and showed oversized photos of images like Aquaman astride a seahorse and Ronald Reagan riding a velociraptor while shooting a machine gun, as was previously reported in The Inquisitr.

But what stuck in the craw of the actor best known for playing Luke Skywalker was that Lee also employed an image of Hamill riding a tauntaun — the creature that famously smells as bad on the inside as it does on the outside — across the snowy wastes of the ice planet Hoth. Sen. Lee mocked the Green New Deal by connecting tauntauns to the spurious claim that the Green New Deal would eliminate airplanes.

“In a future without air travel, how are we supposed to get around the vast expanses of, say, Alaska?” Sen. Lee said. “I’ll tell you how: tauntauns! Not only are tauntauns carbon-neutral, but according to a report a long time ago and issued far far away, they may even be fully recyclable.”

But Hamill wasn’t having any of it. The 67-year-old actor clapped back, calling out the senator by name.

“I’m using an oversized photo of @SenMikeLee as a prop to push my #MAGA (#MoronsAlwaysGaslightAmericans),” Hamill wrote.

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

In another tweet, Hamill expressed his initial disbelief that the image of a sitting U.S. senator using an oversized photo of Hamill astride a tauntaun from The Empire Strikes Back was real and not a funny meme or creation of the internet.

I was foolish to think this was photoshopped. Had I recognized that this guy was a Republican, I would have instantly realized this was his argument against Global Warming. ❄️????️☃️ #CongressSmellsBadOnTheInside https://t.co/Ofbk1h7GxM — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) March 26, 2019

Lee defended his use of such over-the-top imagery by claiming that he was using sarcasm, because in his opinion, not only are the ambitions of the Green New Deal “radical and extreme,” he also claimed that “they’re ridiculous.”

For her part, Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, who was instrumental in crafting the Green New Deal resolution and wrangling support for it, responded to Lee’s speech by suggesting it can be a life lesson for young people, just perhaps not the one Lee would have preferred.

“If this guy can be Senator,” she tweeted, “you can do anything.”