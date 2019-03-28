Wendy Williams’ Ex-Husband Alleges She Cheated During Their Marriage, Per ‘Radar Online’

A new report by Radar Online alleges that Wendy Williams cheated on her first husband during their marriage. This new report comes days after it was claimed that Williams’ current husband Kevin Hunter not only cheated on the talk show host but welcomed a new child with his mistress.

Bert Girigorie said in an interview with Radar that he and Williams dated from 1992 until 1994 before tying the knot. The couple met while they worked together at a radio station. Girigorie alleges that Williams was never faithful to their union, and recalled the following to Radar.

“After we broke up people started calling me up and telling me different things. At that point, it didn’t matter.”

“She would stay out all night and come home about 10 or 11 o’clock in the morning and was like ‘Oh?’ and she didn’t offer any explanation,” Girigorie alleged to Radar. “And that pissed me off. I just let it go. I do not wish her any ill will. I hope that she is able to find some peace of mind.”

Girigorie said to the entertainment news outlet that he felt Williams connected with him because he fit a particular mold she wanted for a husband, “a guy you could bring home to your parents,” not because they were in love.

Williams is reportedly dealing with the fallout of a cheating scandal surrounding her husband of 22 years. Page Six alleged that it was confirmed by “multiple sources” that Sharina Hudson, Hunter’s alleged mistress, gave birth to a baby on March 25 at a Philadephia, Pennsylvania, hospital.

It has not yet been formally confirmed by either the couple or their representatives if Hunter is indeed the father of Hudson’s baby.

This isn’t the first time Hunter has been accused of being unfaithful to Williams. Shortly after she gave birth to their son, Kevin Jr., in 2000, Williams admitted she caught Hunter cheating when she overheard a late-night phone call between her husband and his mistress while she was up with their baby. The couple worked through their issues, choosing to remain with one another, per People Magazine.

Williams is currently living in a sober house, a fact she revealed on her talk series The Wendy Williams Show. She remarked that she works on her series, spends some time with her family and at night, retreats to a sober house in Queens, New York, to live among “smelly men who have become my family.”

Hunter and Williams continue to maintain a united front, stepping out together for the first time since rumors regarding his cheating and Hudson’s baby birth emerged on March 27 reported E! Entertainment News.