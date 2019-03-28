Anna Kournikova Shows Off Insane Body Dancing In A Bikini & Heels

Anna's dancing around in her bikini for a photo shoot.

Tennis superstar Anna Kournikova is proudly showing off her athletic body in a bikini as she danced on a table top while sporting sky-high heels. The athlete shared a video of herself showing off her body and her dance moves on her Instagram page on March 27 during what appeared to be a photo shoot on a rooftop.

37-year-old Anna stunned her more than 1 million followers on the social media site as she rocked the multi-colored patterned two-piece bikini with a black trim across both the top and bottom.

The Russian star had her long blonde hair curled and flowing down past her shoulders as she put her hands in the air while shaking her hips from side to side. She then captioned the clip with two red heart emojis and a clown face.

Many of Anna’s followers flocked to the comments section to praise the star for revealing her seriously toned body in her swimwear.

“Wow! Amazingly beautiful,” one fan told the star on the social media site. Another then wrote in the comments, “You are beautiful.”

The star was putting her seriously enviable figure on display just 15 months after she welcomed twins into the world with longtime boyfriend Enrique Iglesias.

Though the couple have always kept their private life very much underwraps, People claimed back in December 2017 that they’d welcomed a baby boy and a baby girl named Nicholas and Lucy.

The Inquisitr then reported that Enrique did share a rare glimpse into his life at home with Anna and their children by posting the most adorable video of the babies – who were 8-months-old at the time – laughing hysterically as he played around with them as they sat together in a double stroller.

Despite meeting back in 2001, the couple have never married, though Iglesias told The Sun that they’ve been together for so long that it feels as though they’ve already headed down the aisle together.

“We’re just as happy. There comes a point when you’ve been with someone for a certain amount of time that I believe that you are like, married,” the “Escape” singer said of his relationship with Kournikova. “I guess the only difference is that we haven’t walked down the aisle.”

As for how she bounced back after welcoming her twins, Kournikova has been very open in the past about how important health and fitness are to her both in her personal life as well as her professional life.

Al Bello / Getty Images

In January 2018, Hello! reported that Anna shared an impressive workout video with her fans and revealed that she was “back at it” in the caption after giving birth just a few months earlier.

The exercise clip showed Kournikova in her workout gear on the floor of what appeared to be her home gym. She got down in a push-up position while extending her leg in and out as her dog watched on.