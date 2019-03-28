Lily Allen Puts Rumors To Rest After Being Allegedly Being Dropped By Management

Besides making music, Lily Allen is back doing what she does best — telling the world how it is on social media.

The “URL Badman” songstress took to Twitter last night, despite admitting she quit the app recently, to tweet that the allegations that she had been dropped by her management team, IE: Music, was a load of rubbish.

“I hate to break it to you, but it’s total nonsense,” she replied to a user.

She also tweeted a sassy Mariah Carey gif that was waving goodbye and put “unmanageable” hinting that wasn’t the reason.

When a fan tweeted her hoping her next album campaign would be managed better, Allen came into the defense of the people she works with.

“I doubt it somehow. My team is perfect and we are all very pleased with things as they stand. And beyond excited about what comes next,” Allen quote-tweeted.

These rumors of her being dropped by her management came when The Sun said they had let her go because she was hard to work with.

“It’s no secret that Lily isn’t always the easiest of people to work with,” an anonymous source told the newspaper.

Lily has admitted in a tweet this morning to Perez Hilton that she isn’t with her management team anymore but it became she handed in her notice to them last year in October and that everything is very amicable.

“I have not been happier in years, and most importantly my kids are doing great. Don’t believe the hype pls,” she continued.

Last year, she released her fourth studio album, No Shame, which was met with critical acclaim and became her fourth top 10 album in the U.K. and Australia. The autobiographical album discussed the topics of divorce, being a mom, falling in love again, and being lonely. The album was nominated for a Mercury Prize Award, and this year, Allen was nominated for Best British Female Solo Artist at the BRIT Awards.

In addition to new music, last year Allen also released her first memoir — My Thoughts Exactly. It became a Sunday Times bestseller, which she celebrated via her Twitter account. The book covers a variety of topics, such as feminism, the tabloids, money, bad managers, fame, sexual abuse, mental health, narcissism, co-dependency, festivals, motherhood, and stalking.

She embarked on a world tour that recently finished in Australia. The tour also went across Europe and North America.

In the U.K., Lily has achieved three No. 1 singles — “Smile,” “The Fear,” and “Somewhere Only We Know.” In total, she has had 10 top 10 singles. Her most recent was “Air Balloon” in 2014 which peaked at No. 7.

On Instagram, Allen has over 1.1 million followers. On Twitter, she has over 5.5 million followers.