Thursday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Wyatt Begins To Doubt Sally

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, March 27, reveal that Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) will shock Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) with some stunning news. Wyatt was just bragging to Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) about his girlfriend but now, he will begin to doubt if he ever knew her at all.

Sally visited Forrester Creations to say goodbye to her friends and colleagues. She was then summoned into Ridge Forrester’s (Thorsten Kaye) office. After Pam ushered her in, Sally began to thank Ridge, Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang), Quinn (Rena Sofer), and Eric Forrester (John McCook) for the chance that they gave her when they hired her.

However, Tiffany (Maile Brady) and Xander Avant (Adain Bradley) suddenly entered the room wearing Sally’s athletic wear designs. They told her that a celebrity was going to use them in a music video because she was so excited about the line. Ridge then implored Sally not to leave. He made her a hard-to-refuse offer which she will present to Wyatt.

Sally will visit Wyatt at his Spencer Publications office after telling Ridge that she needs to speak with her boyfriend. When she arrived at Wyatt’s office, she finds Quinn and Flo already there. In fact, Quinn is gushing over Wyatt’s former high school sweetheart.

At Wyatt’s demand, Quinn offers Sally a reluctant apology today on #BoldandBeautiful. pic.twitter.com/RnLP8C0uqN — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) March 28, 2019

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Sally will tell Wyatt that Ridge wants her to stay on at Forrester Creations. He told the redhead that he would let her use the Spectra name, whereas Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) has already told her that she would be designing under the Spencer moniker.

Wyatt will be shocked that Sally is even willing to consider Ridge’s proposal. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers video shows that Wyatt will remind Sally that, “The two of us were going to rebuild the Spectra legacy.”

B&B viewers will remember that it was Wyatt who pleaded with his father to reboot Spectra Fashions. He told Bill that he would not return to Spencer Publications without his girlfriend. Bill then promised to resurrect the fashion house but under his own name, opting to call it Spencer Fashions instead.

According to The Inquisitr, Wyatt will be confused and ask Sally, “What about our future together?” He really thought that they were in it together. Sally’s decision may even have him questioning if he ever really knew her at all.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for new spoilers, recaps, and casting news.