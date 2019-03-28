‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland Home From Hospital, Gets Cheered Up By Wells Adams

Hyland says her boyfriend has supported her through her health problems.

Modern Family star Sarah Hyland recently returned from her hospitalization and is at home recovering from pink eye and a respiratory infection. Hyland verified on Instagram that while she is back home from the hospital, she still feels ill.

“I’m still sick, I just want to be better,” Hyland said on her most recent Instagram Stories, according to E! Online.“What’s happening?!”

Although the actress reported to her followers on social media that she still is not feeling well, she decided to mark her return with some hair help and pampering. The actress got her hair done as well as a haircut, and she showed off the completed look on her social media.

With Hyland back home and focused on getting over her ailment, she isn’t being forced to get better on her own. Her boyfriend, Wells Adams, has been staying near her, brightening her mood and getting her what she needs. On Friday night, Adams and Hyland took a little time out to celebrate #NationalPuppyDay, although the couple feels that National Puppy Day to them is really a daily occurrence.

“Well, I’m out of the hospital,” the 28-year-old star said on her Instagram Stories, according to E! Online. “Wells just informed me that it’s National Puppy Day.”

Hyland has been very active on Instagram since coming home from the hospital. Not only has she been updating her Instagram Stories lately, but the former Bachelorette star also put up several videos. One of the videos features a song that both Hyland and Wells are singing together that Hyland claims they had rehearsed together prior to posting the video. The actress also talked about her symptoms on Instagram.

“When you stressed from having pink eye and a viral respiratory infection so yo #endo decides to kick down the door and say HELLO,” Hyland wrote underneath a selfie she posted of her in her hospital bed, according to E! Online.

Unfortunately for Hyland, she has made multiple hospital visits over the past few years. Hyland has experienced several health problems and in December 2018 revealed that she had completed a second kidney transplant. Hyland’s body wouldn’t accept the first donor kidney, which was from her father. Hyland was upset about her inability to use her father’s kidney because she knew her dad had given her a second chance at life. However, because her body rejected the kidney, she felt almost as if the problem was her fault. In fact, the experience made her so depressed, she thought about suicide. However, with the support of her family and especially her boyfriend, she pulled out of her depression.

“He’s seen me at my worst,” Hyland said about her boyfriend, according to E! Online.”I think that’s why I feel the most beautiful in his eyes, because he still finds me beautiful after seeing all that.”