Bill Cosby Abandons His ‘Blind’ Act Behind Bars

The actor no longer claims to be blind while in prison.

Back in 2016, Bill Cosby announced in court that he is legally blind, which his defense attorneys tried to use to say Cosby would not be able to identify his accusers, according to CNN. During his trial, Cosby’s attorneys filed a motion in court about the comedian’s blindness, alleging that the comedian has vision that is 20/200 or less in his stronger eye. Cosby also claimed to have registered with the state Commission about his impairment.

At the time of the announcement, Cosby was being escorted by the arms of his representatives when he made it to his court hearings.

“No 79-year-old blind man could possibly defend himself against a claim that he sexually assaulted someone he supposedly met once, half a century ago — and the Commonwealth knows it,” Cosby’s lawyers stated, according to CNN. The defense added, “without his eyesight, Mr. Cosby cannot even determine whether he has ever even seen some of his accusers, let alone develop defenses and gather exculpatory evidence.”

Initially, when Cosby was alleging he was legally blind, his lawyers were trying to use the information to get the charges against him dismissed. The attempt was one of multiple excuses utilized by the defense to avoid facing the consequences of his many accusations. The prosecution felt that Cosby and his defense team came up with different false reasons that would allow Cosby to use his fame and money to avoid punishment while also hiding the truth about who he really was.

While Cosby tried to claim blindness shortly before his trial, many in the public saw it as an attempt to either get his charges dismissed or win some sympathy from the jury. As the trial progressed, Cosby committed several mistakes that cued people into the fact he hadn’t lost his vision. For example, at one point during the trial, he was caught looking up at helicopters flying over the court. Eventually, the court had the former actor’s eyes checked.

Seeing Through The Lie: Bill Cosby Abandons His ‘Blind’ Act Behind Bars https://t.co/XwUAiyoy8A — Celebrity&Tech News (@CelebTechNews) March 27, 2019

“Mr. Cosby was treated for his condition the Sunday prior to his sentencing. Though he doesn’t have perfect vision, he has better eyesight than most 80-some-year-olds I’ve seen,” said a source, according to Radar Online.

Some close to Cosby claim that the comic had a private, high-tech procedure done on his eyes to help better his vision before he had to report to jail for the assault crimes for which he was found guilty.

After Cosby wound up in prison, many claim he attempted to use his alleged blindness so he could obtain better treatment. However, he has since dropped the blind act, and now seems to have clearer vision that what he previously claimed.