Watch Baltimore Orioles Vs. New York Yankees Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, MLB Opening Day From New York

The 2019 Major League Baseball season is finally underway, with an American League East rivalry game between the Baltimore Orioles and New York Yankees.

Major League Baseball is back, and a full slate of Opening Day games gets underway with an American League East rivalry matchup pitting last season’s AL Wild Card team, the New York Yankees — who begin their quest for World Series championship No. 28 — against the Baltimore Orioles who are just hoping to start a rebuilding process after a disastrous 2018 campaign that saw them lose 115 games while winning only 47. That was the worst record in franchise history and the fifth-worst in the history of Major League Baseball, according to The Score. The Yankees, on the other hand, won an even 100 games — the 20th time the Yankees reached triple digits in the team’s 116-year history — and will look to make it 1-0 on the 2019 season when they host Baltimore in a game that will live stream from The Bronx.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Baltimore Orioles vs. New York Yankees Major League Baseball 2019 Opening Day game, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 10:05 a.m. Pacific at the iconic 50,000-seat Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York, on Thursday, March 28.

Overseas in Japan, that start time will be 2:05 a.m. Japan Standard Time on Friday morning, March 29. In Australia, first pitch is scheduled for 3:05 a.m. on Friday Eastern Australian Standard Time, 1:05 a.m. Western.

The Orioles’ calamitous 2018 led to the dismissals of both Manager Buck Showalter and Executive Vice President of Baseball Operations Dan Duquette, according to USA Today, and 2019 appears to be getting off to a similarly star-crossed start. The O’s under new skipper Brandon Hyde planned to open the season with 31-year-old righty Alex Cobb on the mound.

But a groin injury in his final Spring Training outing sent Cobb to the injured list, per the MLB site, and put 33-year-old Andrew Cashner, coming off a 2018 in which he went 4-15 with a 5.29 ERA, on the hill to open the season.

For the Yankees, 30-year-old Japanese righty Masahiro Tanaka, coming off a 12-6 season in which he posted a respectable 3.75 ERA, per BR, gets the season underway for the Yankees.

Veteran righty Masahiro Tanaka gets the Opening Day start for the New York Yankees. Tim Bradbury / Getty Images

To watch a free live stream of the MLB Opening Day Baltimore Orioles vs. New York Yankees AL East showdown, log in to WatchESPN, the streaming service offered by the sports broadcasting giant ESPN. WatchESPN is free of charge to anyone with cable or satellite TV login credentials and is available through the ESPN and WatchESPN apps for mobile devices, as well as on set-top streaming boxes, such as the Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire.

One way to watch the Baltimore Orioles vs. New York Yankees game with a free live stream but without a cable subscription is for fans to sign up for a free trial of one of the “over the top” streaming TV packages, such as Sling TV, YouTube TV, or DirecTV Now. All of those services require credit card information and will charge subscription fees. But they each offer a seven-day free trial, a weeklong introductory period during which fans can watch the O’s vs. Yanks game in The Bronx live stream for free.

To watch the Baltimore Orioles vs. New York Yankees game live stream in Japan, Australia, and around the world, the best and only option is MLB.TV, which carries a monthly or one-time-annual subscription fee.