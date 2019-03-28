Kanye West ‘Happy’ In L.A. Months After Claiming He Was Moving Home To Chicago, Per ‘People’

Just months after telling a crowd he was preparing to move back to his hometown of Chicago, rapper Kanye West is now reportedly enjoying living in Los Angeles, People reported.

In September of last year, the 41-year-old hit the stage in the Windy City at OpenMike, an event hosted by Chance the Rapper for high schoolers in the city, where he announced the he was planning to relocate back to his home.

“I’ve got to let you all know that I’m moving back to Chicago and I’m never leaving again,” West was captured saying on video, causing his audience to erupt in to cheers.

Now, however, the move appears to be a thing of the past, a source revealed to People that the rapper “seems happy” to be living in Los Angeles, especially after starting his Sunday Services.

“Kanye is excited about being in L.A. now since his has his spiritual service every Sunday,” the insider explained to the news outlet.

Not much is known about the weekly event, especially because its attendees must sign a non-disclosure agreement to “heighten the sense of exclusivity,” Variety reported, however Instagram posts offering a glimpse inside the quasi-church service appear to be allowed.

Fans of the rapper are likely delighted to hear that he is happy with his current living situation, but nobody is feeling more relief that the threat of relocating is gone than his wife, Kim Kardashian-West, who will address the situation in the upcoming season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. In the season 16 promo for the reality series — which was released by the famous family on Wednesday — the 38-year-old admits that making the move up north “might be my breaking point.”

“She thinks it’s best for the kids to continue their schedule in L.A. North is in school and everything is working great,” a source previously told People shortly after Kanye first suggested that he would be returning to his hometown. “Kim doesn’t think a permanent move to Chicago benefits the kids.”

The insider also explained that Kim wanted to stay close to her famous family in Calabasas, California, where nearly all of her siblings, nieces and nephews live, as well as her mother, Kris Jenner.

In fact, the beauty mogul apparently knew that the idea would be short-lived from the start, especially considering her husband’s tendency to change his mind on a whim.

“Kim was never going to move to Chicago and hoped that Kanye would change his mind quickly, like he usually does when he gets spontaneous ideas,” the source explained.