‘RHOBH’ Star Dorit Kemsley Accuses Lisa Vanderpump Of Leaking Dog Saga

Kemsley suspects that Vanderpump purposely linked the Puppygate saga.

On the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the dramatic Puppygate scandal entered the picture once again. The ongoing argument between Dorit Kemsley and Lisa Vanderpump escalated once again, and this time Kemsley, who has spent a lot of time publicly explaining and defending her actions via interviews, went after Vanderpump with her suspicions. On Tuesday’s episode, Kemsley claimed that Lisa Vanderpump snitched to the media about their ongoing fight about Lucy, the dog at the center of the two women’s saga.

The argument started back when Kemsley’s family decided they wanted to adopt a dog. Kemsley’s co-star on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa Vanderpump, conveniently owns a dog rescue center. So, Kemsley decided to adopt a dog from Vanderpump’s rescue center and came home with her new pet, Lucy. However, Lucy wound up biting Kemsley’s children and her husband, so Kemsley realized she couldn’t keep the dog. One of her friends wanted the dog, so Kemsley let her friend take Lucy. However, Lucy also bit Kemsley’s friend’s family. So, without Kemsley’s knowledge, her friend took the dog to a kill shelter. When Vanderpump found out, she was enraged and assumed Kemsley dropped the dog off at the shelter. Since then, the two women have been in a battle that has been named “Puppygate.”

Now, Kemsley said she discovered that Vanderpump was the person who went to the media with the story and blabbed about it, making Kemsley look like the evil person. Of course, Vanderpump’s version does make Kemsley sound like a potential dog hater.

“This has got Lisa written all over it,” Dorit told her husband on the show, who suggested it may have been one of Lisa’s employees, according to Radar Online.

“Nope, no way. I don’t believe it for one second. Lisa has full control over her Vanderpuppets.”

However, while Kemsley continues to point the finger at Vanderpump as the snitch, one of the media outlets involved denied that Vanderpump disclosed the information about Puppygate to their website.

‘RHOBH’ Recap: ‘Ultimate Betrayal!’ Dorit Accuses Lisa V. Of Leaking Dog Saga To Radar https://t.co/lRgwQKhZwX — Celebrity&Tech News (@CelebTechNews) March 27, 2019

“I can say unequivocally that Lisa has never been an anonymous source to the site — although I for one wish that she was! She’d be as rich with information as she is rich in real-life!” Radar boss Dylan Howard said in a statement in October, according to Radar Online.

The Puppygate drama eventually wound up dragging the other housewives from the show into the mix. Teddi Mellencamp, who took Dorit Kemsley’s side, wound up in a blowout battle with Vanderpump. As for Kemsley, she is beginning to think the Puppygate drama has damaged her relationship with Vanderpump so badly that their friendship may never recover.