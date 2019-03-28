Halle Berry Flaunts Major Cleavage & Toned Abs In Racy Instagram Photo

The 'Cloud Atlas' actress showed off her incredible figure by posing in a skimpy black bra and a lavish fur coat.

Halle Berry set Instagram on fire with a torrid skin-baring snapshot on Wednesday night. The gorgeous 52-year-old actress treated her social media followers to a very provocative photo, in which she wore a faux-fur coat and lingerie, and very little else.

The sexy snap, posted to her Instagram page a couple of hours before midnight, gave a close-up view of Halle’s chiseled bust, highlighting her taut waistline and incredibly toned stomach.

The Catwoman star oozed confidence and sex-appeal as she flaunted her enviable figure in the racy photo, showcasing her ample cleavage in a skimpy black bra. The risqué snapshot left very little to the imagination, giving a generous view of her busty assets.

Halle wrapped her athletic physique in the lavish brown faux-fur coat, one sporting a sizeable hood that extended well beyond the frame of the photo. As she opened up her coat to flash her killer abs, the stunning actress parted her lips in a seductive way, striking a sultry pose for the camera.

The John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum actress let her scanty, eye-popping attire speak for itself and chose to pose without any glitzy accessories and flashy jewelry, in a bid to forgo any unnecessary artifice. The gorgeous Hollywood A-lister let her natural beauty shine through, while also making sure that nothing would take away any of the attention from her buxom curves. To top off her sensual look, Halle styles her long, honey-colored tresses in loose waves that delicately framed her face.

The actress captioned the saucy snap with just two words, “springtime confusion” – most likely a nod to the capricious springtime weather. In addition, she used the #FauxFur hashtag in her post to let her 4.8 million Instagram followers know that she wasn’t wearing natural fur.

As expected, Halle’s very revealing photo stirred a lot of reaction among her social media fans, sending pulses racing and hearts aflutter. The snapshot garnered close to 37,000 likes and well over 700 comments within a few hours of having been posted.

Halle’s fans flocked to the comments section to pile on the praises for the smoldering hot look, labelling her as a “queen” and a “goddess.”

“Body goals [love eyes emoji] lets [sic] hope this is me in 15 years [loudly crying face emoji], wrote one Instagram user, while another one quipped, “Regretting my dinner choice,” and paired their message with a kiss mark emoji.

“My confusion is how the heck you still look like you’re 22?! Damn woman!” penned another one of Halle’ Instagram followers.

One of her more ardent fans used and entire list of flattering epithets to describe the gorgeous actress, leaving her a message that read, “Beautiful, Talented, Phenomenal, Show Stopper, Amazing Actress, We Love You Halle.”

Meanwhile, other people took notice that Halle made sure to point out that she wasn’t endorsing natural fur garments.

“Thank you for wearing faux!!” wrote one person.