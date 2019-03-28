Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Are Not On The Verge Of A Divorce, ‘Gossip Cop’ Reports

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas may have only been married for a couple of months, but the tabloids have already started to hint at the demise of their relationship. As The Inquisitr reported, one tabloid has previously alleged that Priyanka and Nick have been fighting over the actress’ spending habits. Now there’s another that claims that the two are on the brink of a divorce.

But celebrity news watchdog Gossip Cop is on the case and they report that the story is just another example of fake news about the couple. According to Gossip Cop, OK Magazine‘s claim that Priyanka and Nick are thinking of going their separate ways because Nick is “controlling” and Priyanka has a “temper” are false. They report that they’ve spoken to a rep for the actress who confirmed that the story was a work of fiction.

As their article notes, Nick and Priyanka aren’t shy about putting their love on display for the world to see. They often share their affectionate photos with their millions of fans on social media. Priyanka was with Nick and his brother while they partied on a yacht this weekend. Game Of Thrones actress Sophie Turner was there too, spending some quality time with her fiance, Joe Jonas.

Chopra also hasn’t been shy about sharing certain intimate details about their private life. As The Inquisitr reported, Priyanka recently chatted with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live and said that she isn’t against sexting him and having FaceTime sex when they’re apart.

During another recent sitdown, this time at The View, the former Quantico star revealed that Nick also accepts the fact that she can’t cook.

“I can’t cook. And I told him that when he proposed. I was like, ‘Listen, you’re from a good southern home, you’re used to your mom making you amazing food,'” Chopra said to the panel of co-hosts, as reported by People Magazine. “‘You’re not marrying that girl. I cannot cook. I can make eggs, also sporadically, maybe at night.'”

She later revealed that her husband then responded by say that it was ok because he couldn’t cook either. He made the same admission in a video that they did for Vogue on Youtube.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were married after what seemed like a whirlwind romance which is likely why tabloids are publishing stories about an alleged pending divorce. But, based on Gossip Cop‘s research into rumors about the couple, it looks like things are still peachy in the Chopra-Jonas household.