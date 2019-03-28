Tom Cruise Is Considered By Members Of The Church Of Scientology To Be A ‘Deity’

Tom Cruise is seen by many as one of the most recognizable faces in Hollywood – but his private life in Scientology have some questioning exactly how high-ranking the actor is in the church. As Page Six shared, Cruise is considered by members of the church to be a deity, and he is second in command only to the leader of the church, David Miscavige.

“He is second to David Miscavige — the savior of the free world,” Leah Remini, a former Scientologist herself who is now an outspoken activist for those willing to leave the organization, said in regards to Cruise.

Recently, Cruise attended a massive celebration in honor of the founder of the church, L. Ron Hubbard’s birthday, and witnesses shared that Cruise sat front-and-center for the event, in a highly coveted position at the front of the crowd. Cruise traveled to Scientology headquarters in Clearwater, Florida for what members of the church consider the holiest day of their calendar.

Cruise’s daughter, Isabella, has been climbing the ranks at the heels of her well-known father as well. Recently, Isabella was featured as the face of the organization for one of their recruitment emails and she gushed about her church, while sharing that she had recently completed an auditing internship in London.

She encouraged those reading the email to participate in the auditing activity, which helps those who are “pre-clear” — a term used by those in the organization to describe folks who have yet to accept the organization — and acts as a form of electrode-based therapy aimed at getting one to open up and recognize what may be considered traumatic experiences.

“This IS what I had been searching for. The missing piece. Suddenly everything began to make sense. . . I became that annoying girl in the org who would just talk endlessly about how incredible training is. . . now I KNOW. We all need to do this. . . This is a gift to yourself and so many others. . . If you are going to make it as a being for the long run you NEED this.”

Tom Cruise’s son, Connor, is also heavily involved in the church, and has been making preparations for his upcoming, Scientology-based wedding. As AOL reported, Cruise has banned his ex-wife, and Connor’s mother, Nicole Kidman from attending the affair — saying that Kidman is a “suppressive person” and that he wants her no where near the wedding between his son and his soon to be wife, who is also a member of the church.

A source close to the family said that Connor stood behind his father when Cruise made the decision to ban Kidman, and that he “worships the ground” he walks on.

As for Kidman, who is a devout Catholic, she loathes the church of Scientology and blames the organization for separating her from her husband and two children.