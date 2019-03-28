Donald Trump Capitalizing On Mueller Investigation With ‘Witch Hunt’ Merchandise

Special counsel Robert Mueller’s nearly two-year probe into whether or not President Donald Trump and his campaign colluded with Russia to win the election in 2016 finally ended on Friday last week. Unfortunately, it was somewhat of an anticlimactic ending, with Mueller concluding that there was neither enough evidence to either charge or exonerate the president of any wrongdoing in the case.

But while the actual report hasn’t been released to the public, Attorney General William Barr released his short summary on the findings, and said there have been no more indictments specifically recommended by Mueller at the conclusion of his investigation.

Of course, Trump celebrated this, greeting the media on Saturday morning with the words “no collusion” rather than a simple “hello.” The president has also decided it’s a prime opportunity for merchandising, according to The Huffington Post.

After over 20 months of Mueller merchandise being sold by online marketers on websites like Etsy, Trump’s team has now responded with their own line of merchandise following the investigation’s conclusion, all featuring one of the president’s many tweets about the entire investigation being a “witch hunt.”

Huffington Post is reporting that “t-shirts, mugs, and decals” are available for purchase with a tweet from Trump from January this year featured prominently. Rather than just the phrase, they have chosen to include the entire tweet, including the number of likes and retweets it got.

The Democrats raised millions off a lie. Now we FIGHT BACK! Get your LIMITED edition WITCH HUNT merchandise while supplies last! BUY a tee: https://t.co/NhaiUVBFok BUY a mug: https://t.co/eOHmyIhoYE BUY a decal: https://t.co/PNV6BU7ACM pic.twitter.com/JlJE79wUdS — Official Team Trump (@TeamTrump) March 25, 2019

A T-shirt or a mug will set you back $30, while a decal will cost just $9. All the money will be going to the Trump Make America Great Again Committee, which is described as a “a joint fundraising committee authorized by and composed of Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. and the Republican National Committee” on its website.

“The Democrats raised millions off a lie,” the description on each item says. “Now we FIGHT BACK!” Further description also exclaims that all the items have been “Proudly Made in USA.”

The items are all limited edition, and will only be available while their current batch of stock lasts. This latest collection adds to the existing merchandise on the site which includes a T-shirt with the word “VETO!” splashed across it in response to Congress blocking Trump’s national emergency declaration.

In the meantime, many supporters of Mueller who bought merchandise during his lengthy investigation have said they will be keeping it for a while, per a previous report by The Inquisitr. Some have explained this decision by pointing out that until the report is actually publicly released, the general population has no idea what it really says.

Another prior report by The Inquisitr has raised the concern that Trump will be allowed to redact the entire document before its release to the public, which could completely change the original meaning of anything within the report.