Nina Dobrev & Grant Mellon Sit Courtside At A Lakers Game, Adding Fire To Those Romance Rumors

Nina Dobrev has kept any sign of her romantic life off of social media, but she may have dropped a huge bomb on her fans by partaking in a very public date with Grant Mellon, whom she has been rumored to be dating. As E! News shared, the duo sat on the floor of a Lakers game, snagging those coveted tickets valued at around $5,000 per pair, and they were photographed getting cozy with one another while watching the team take on the Washington Wizards.

Dobrev didn’t share much from the night to her own social media, but she did, however, flash the tickets with a snap of what her view from her seats looked like to her Instagram story, and they were worth the hefty price tag, that’s for sure.

For the outing, Dobrev chose a laid-back look for the sporty date. The Vampire Diaries alum rocked a comfy-looking sweater in ivory, and a pair of black, body-hugging jeans. She pulled her raven-colored hair back into a chic, messy bun, and accessorized with some dainty pieces, including some tiny earrings, stackable rings, and a small purse.

Mellon, who is a director as well as a screenwriter, rocked an all-black look for the fun affair and wore his shoulder-length hair up in a trendy bun on top of his head. He accessorized with some silver baubles, including a chain-link bracelet and thick-banded ring, and he was all smiles sitting next to the gorgeous Dobrev.

As E! further shared, romance rumors began swirling around the duo back in November, when Mellon attended Dobrev’s 30th birthday shindig. Though since they first linked up they’ve kept their romance off of any sort of social media, the couple looked comfortable with one another and looked as if they were enjoying each other’s company.

Dobrev has been famously linked to a handful of A-List men, including her Vampire Diaries costar, Ian Somerhalder. The two dated for quite a while as they filmed the fan-favorite series, and have since remained friends since they broke things off. Back in January, Dobrev gushed over her friendship with her ex and his wife, Nikki Reed, and told Andy Cohen on an episode of Watch What Happens Live that she didn’t find it “weird” that the former flames remained close after all these years.

“I don’t think that’s weird at all. I think that’s great. Why can’t everyone be friends? I think they have a beautiful baby, and they are happy and so am I. What’s bad about that? I don’t see any problem with that,” Dobrev shared, as USA Today reported.

Fans will be sure to keep an eye on Dobrev’s social media accounts for any clue that may confirm the gorgeous couple is actually getting romantic with one another.