Paris Hilton Wears Nothing But Rose Petals In New Instagram Post

Paris Hilton has a very active Instagram presence, and one of her newer posts is garnering lots of attention from fans. It’s a video that was created with animation effects, showcasing Paris laying on the ground. The image was shot from above, as she wore her platinum blond hair in large, defined curls. She lay her hands on the top of her chest, as she closed her eyes and left her mouth slightly open. Hilton appeared to be fully nude, save for rose petals that were animated and placed on top of her to emulate a bra and bottoms. The video made it appear as though the roses were coming out of Paris, while white specks fell down from above. She revealed in the captions that the photographer is Brendan Forbes. Since it was posted three days ago, it’s been viewed over a million times.

Forbes is a fashion photographer with experience working with notable celebrities. In addition to working with Paris, his portfolio includes work for Alicia Keys, Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner. And in addition to Forbes’ photography, Paris noted that she used an app called Plotaverse to create the effects. They offer free downloads for iPhone and Android users. They believe that “looping content is the evolution of Digital Art and Advertising.”

Considering that the app helped Paris achieve a very dramatic video, it’s possible that her endorsement has helped boost downloads in recent days. It’s also worth noting that Hilton has updated her bio to include mention of Plotaverse, saying: “In love [sic] this photo animation app! So much fun being creative & making my photos come to life.”

With that being said, Hilton fans have long come to know her use of effects on photos. Pretty much every post is a photo with added effects, with some of her go-to effects including sparkles and butterflies.

And in the past weeks, fans may have heard about Paris recreating an old and iconic photo of herself, Lindsay Lohan and Britney Spears. Except Hilton made sure to clarify that Lohan wasn’t supposed to be there, as described by People.