Hailey Baldwin Rocks Dangerously Short Booty Shorts And Tiny Sports Bra For Pilates Class In Hollywood

Hailey Baldwin has never been one to cover up her flawless physique and made sure to put it completely on display as she headed out to her morning workout today. According to The Daily Mail, the newly-minted Mrs. Bieber rocked an incredibly tiny ensemble for her Pilates class in West Hollywood on Wednesday, March 27 that left very little to the imagination.

Hailey was certainly dressed to impress — or rather maybe undressed to impress — for her exercise class this morning. The 22-year-old rocked a tiny grey sports bra that appeared to be drenched in sweat and flaunted a considerable amount of cleavage thanks to its low cut scoop neckline. The tight number cut off just below the model’s voluptuous bosom, making way for her enviably flat midsection and impressive abs.

In addition to her skimpy sports bra, Hailey sported a dangerously short pair of neon green spandex shorts that barely hit her mid-thigh, allowing her to show off her long, toned legs to anybody that passed her by. Despite tying a black Adidas sweatshirt around her trim waist, the skin tight pair of bottoms still provided the perfect outline of the blonde bombshell’s curvaceous figure.

To complete her skin-baring look, Hailey added a pair of chunky white high top Adidas sneakers and added some bling with a set of statement earrings and, of course, her stunning engagement ring that was sure to catch a few eyes. To cover up her blonde locks, the Drop The Mic host wore a black trucker hat emblazoned in gold with her new last name — “Bieber.”

While Hailey stepped out to better herself this morning with her exercise class, her husband, pop star Justin Bieber, is working on his mental health. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the 25-year-old Canadian musician took to his Instagram account earlier this week to let his fans know he was taking a break from music to focus on repairing “some of the deep rooted issues I have” to not only be able to put on the best show possible for his fans, but also be the best husband for Hailey and eventually a good father to their future children.

“Music is very important to me but Nothing comes before my family and my health,” the singer wrote in a lengthy social media post on Monday, in which he also promised fans that he would come back “ASAP” with a “kick a** album.”

Naturally, Hailey was in full support of her hubby and was one of the first to comment on the upload.

“That’s right,” she wrote, followed by a slew of emojis. “Love you so much it hurts!!!”