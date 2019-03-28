Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Hilariously Nails What It’s Like Packing For Disney With Multiple Kids

Though Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi was well known for her hard-partying antics on Jersey Shore, she’s settled into a life of motherhood quite nicely. Not only is she a mom of two — with another on the way — but she’s also a devoted wife to her husband, Jionni, and still keeps in touch with her Jersey Shore: Family Vacation roommates.

Additionally, she owns her own boutique in New Jersey that sells everything, including candles with her likeness on the front called “Where’s The Beach?” featuring her crawling in the sand after one too many cocktails, a funny moment from Jersey Shore that’s been given the meme treatment.

That kind of humor transfers over to her frequent updates to her Instagram story, and one posted by the reality starlet today is no different. Polizzi posted several updates of herself attempting to pack her family up for a trip to Disney — as a mom in her third trimester, no less — and nailed what it’s like trying to gather everything before a major trip.

Polizzi first revealed that she had stopped at the store to grab one thing for her kids, and ended up walking out with her hands full of outfits for two children, Lorenzo and Giovanna. She then shared a picture of herself, sitting in her car looking utterly exhausted, and added that packing for a Disney trip is like “preparing for war.”

Though there is a silver lining for Snooki, she snagged herself a pair of brand new Burberry sneakers to take with her on the trip, which she also proudly showed off.

Aside from running herself ragged in preparation for her upcoming vacation, Polizzi has been a shoulder to lean on for her best friend and Jersey Shore cast-mate, Jennifer “JWoww” Farley. The two, who famously became fast and close friends on their reality series, have been joint at the hip since the cameras began rolling, and that has continued on throughout the years. Their kids are even friends now, and Polizzi has been keeping a watchful eye on Farley’s brood while she takes a breather here and there now that she’s a single mother.

As Hollywood Life reported, now that Farley is embattled in a serious custody battle with her estranged husband, Roger Mathews, a source close to the Jersey girls revealed that Polizzi checks on Farley multiple times a day, and has been the ultimate support system for her friend while she navigates her difficult journey.

“Jenni knows Snooki is always there for her. Even their daughters are so close. They’ve become little best friends and both Jenni and Snooki laugh over how they’re like little Snooki and JWowws,” the insider also shared.

Fans will be keeping a watchful eye on Polizzi’s social media for the next giggle-inducing update from the reality star.