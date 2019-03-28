Why Was Roger Stone Not Mentioned In Barr’s Mueller Report Summary? Alleged ‘Coordination’ Likely In Report

Robert Mueller indicted Trump associate Roger Stone for lying about his involvement with Wikileaks, and rules required Mueller to include Stone in his report.

When Attorney General William Barr wrote his four-page summary of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation report — a report now believed to be about 700 pages long, as The Inquisitr noted — and turned it in to Congress on Sunday, he stated that Mueller “did not find that the Trump campaign, or anyone associated with it, conspired or coordinated with the Russian government” in the hacking of Democratic emails and subsequent public dumping of those stolen emails by Wikileaks.

As a result, according to Barr’s letter posted online by The House Judiciary Committee, Mueller said in the report, that his “investigation did not establish that members of the Trump Campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities,” which would have been a federal crime.

But in January, Mueller indicted 66-year-old Roger Stone — a longtime associate and mentor of Trump – for lying about his own communications regarding the hacked emails and Wikileaks. The full indictment is posted online by The Department of Justice.

In the indictment, as well as in sworn testimony by former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen posted online by Politico, Stone’s effort to learn and coordinate the timing of the WikiLeaks email dumps have been described in detail.

United States Attorney General William Barr. Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

The fact that Barr does not mention Stone in his sketchy overview of the still-secret Mueller Report, indicates that Barr made a deliberate effort to “minimize the complicity of Trump’s flunkies,” according to Marcy Wheeler, an independent national security journalist who is an expert on the Mueller investigation and the Trump-Russia case, writing on her Empty Wheel site.

Mueller’s report remains under wraps, with Barr now saying that he may not comply with the House Judiciary Committee demand to turn over the report by April 2, according to CBS News. But under rules laid down for Special Counsel investigations, the report must include discussion of Stone, because those rules require Mueller to explain any indictments that he made — as well as any decisions not to indict individuals under investigation.

Even though Stone’s activities are likely described in the Mueller report, Wheeler wrote, “Barr doesn’t mention that, indeed, the Trump campaign, through their associated rat-f****r [i.e. Stone], did actually coordinate on the hack-and-leak and did actually influence the election by doing so.”

Wheeler writes that Barr’s use of the highly specific claim that Trump’s campaign did not coordinate with the “Russian government” would be his excuse for not mentioning Stone’s coordination with Wikileaks. Though Wikileaks is strongly suspected of links to Russia, as The Atlantic detailed, the document-dumping site is not part of the “Russian government.”

According to one report cited by The Inquisitr, Barr may never turn over the full Mueller Report to Congress, instead authoring another, lengthier “summary.” But such a summary would not include the full picture painted in Mueller’s report.

“Barr has already failed the test of whether he can summarize Mueller’s results in good faith,” Wheeler wrote.