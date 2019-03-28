Angelina Jolie To Make MCU Debut In Marvel Studios’ ‘The Eternals’

Marvel Studios has had a reputation for being able to woo massively talented veteran actors to their brand, with roles within the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). So far, the MCU has seen legendary actors like Robert Redford in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer in Ant-Man And The Wasp, and more recently, Annette Bening in Captain Marvel, among its many heavyweights. Now, a report from The Hollywood Reporter confirms that Angelina Jolie is in talks to join one of the MCU’s newest properties, The Eternals.

Angelina Jolie has made a huge name for herself in critically acclaimed films such as Girl Interrupted, which won her an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress. She commands a unique screen presence that makes her stand out among her contemporaries. The actress has done a wide range of films from action blockbusters like the Tomb Raider franchise and Mr. And Mrs. Smith, to dramatic films such as The Good Shepherd and A Mighty Heart, as per her IMDb page. The actress is also one of the rare breeds of actors who have made the leap into directing with films such as Unbroken.

Having starred in Disney’s Maleficent, Jolie has now been reported by THR to be entertaining a role in The Eternals, the MCU’s newest group of superheroes.

Book author William Kamkwamba, host Angelina Jolie and director Chiwetel Ejiofor attend ‘The Boy Who Harnessed The Wind’ Special Screening at Crosby Street Hotel on February 25, 2019, in New York City. Monica Schipper / Getty Images

The Eternals is one of Marvel Comics’ cosmic group of characters, and have been around for a while. Created by Jack Kirby, the characters are god-like and have existed for thousands of years, as covered comprehensively by Slash Film. It was recently announced that Marvel Studios’ next film about a new group of characters in the MCU would be The Eternals, to be directed by Chloe Zhao (The Rider, Songs My Brother Taught Me), according to THR.

The Eternals have many different tie-ins to the current state of the MCU, as well as some of its characters. The Celestials are said to have created the Eternals, and in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2, Peter Quill’s (Chris Pratt) father Ego (Kurt Russell) claims to be a Celestial, making Quill part-Celestial. The villainous Thanos (Josh Brolin) is also supposedly a close descendent of one form of The Eternals.

The THR report states that The Eternals may follow the outline of a love story between two characters. No confirmation has been made about who exactly Jolie will be playing in the film. No official release date has been set by Marvel Studios for The Eternals.

Jolie can be seen next in Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil to be released October 18.