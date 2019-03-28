‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Jasmine Sanders Flaunts Her Flawless Figure In Black Lingerie On Instagram

Jasmine Sanders knows how to bring the heat to her widely-followed Instagram account, and her most recent snap certainly did not disappoint. The model rocked an incredibly revealing ensemble for her latest upload that was sure to get pulses racing.

Jasmine’s sexy snap shared on Wednesday, March 27 captured the model striking a pose on the set of her latest project, revealing to her fans that after perfecting her skills for the pages of the upcoming edition of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, she’ll be modeling a few pieces for the popular lingerie brand Victoria’s Secret. The 27-year-old looked nothing short of stunning in a matching black lace bra and panty set that put her flawless physique and washboard abs fully on display and left very little to the imagination.

The Instagram sensation — better known by her nickname “Golden Barbie” — sizzled in a sexy balconette pushup bra that flaunted major cleavage to her followers, while the matching cutout bottoms of her barely-there ensemble did nothing but favors for her curvaceous figure. The skimpy garment sat high on her hips to accentuate her trim waist, while the cheeky design of the number made way for her curvy booty to be in eyesight.

The newly appointed Victoria’s Secret model opted to skip the jewelry for her skin-baring outfit, letting her assets take center stage in the steamy shot. Jasmine wore her signature gold tresses up in a messy bun that sat high on top of her head and rocked a glamorous full face of makeup that consisted of a thick, winged eyeliner and a pink lip to complete her jaw-dropping look.

Jasmine’s 3.3 million Instagram followers went into a frenzy over her sizzling new social media snap which, at the time of this writing, has racked up more than 38,000 likes after only three hours of going live on the platform. Hundreds flocked to the comments section as well to compliment the stunner on her incredible figure and congratulate her on her newest gig.

“OMG you made it! I’ve been rooting for you,” one fan wrote, while another said she was “so happy” for the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie.

Several of Jasmine’s pals from both Sports IllustratedSwimsuit and Victoria’s Secret also offered their sentiments to the model, including Haley Kalil, Lais Ribeiro, and Danielle Herrington.

Jasmine’s newest job is just the latest achievement of her illustrious modeling career. Just last year, the stunner was named one of the rookie models for the upcoming bikini-clad Sports Illustrated magazine that hits shelves in May and found herself walking the runway for one of the Milan Fashion Week shows earlier this year as well.