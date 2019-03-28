‘Long Island Medium’ Star Theresa Caputo Shows Off Trim Physique In Little Black Dress

Theresa Caputo has been working it lately. The Long Island Medium star has been hitting the gym hard, getting her “mother of the bride” body ready for her daughter Victoria’s upcoming nuptials, and her hard work looks like it’s been paying off. The reality star took to Instagram to show off her trim physique in a jaw-dropping, classic little black dress, and her fans went wild for the snap.

The interesting ensemble featured a satin slip that peeked through a jacket-style dress. A rhinestone buckle cinched the attire together perfectly and outlined the medium’s frame, giving a glimpse of her toned body. The shortened garb featured slits on the sleeves, showing off a little of Caputo’s skin.

The reality star wore her hair in her signature teased poof, which she tied neatly in the back, bringing it to a sleek ponytail that she curled and pulled over one shoulder, giving off a modern, playful vibe. She accessorized with a set of diamond bangles on her wrist, as well as glistening, hoop-style earrings, and a small black purse that perfectly matched her attire. She topped the look off with a quintessential pair of black pumps that emphasized her toned calves.

Caputo revealed she was heading out for a night on the town to see Discovery’s new documentary Tiger Land, and she looked red-carpet ready. This has been her second swanky outing in a week, as she previously attended Hamilton on Broadway with some pals and showed off her hard work in the gym yet again by wearing a distressed denim dress that hugged her curves and gave her fans a glimpse of her thighs. She showed off the unique look while she posed with some members of the cast of the popular musical, and shared the fun photos to Instagram.

Caputo and her husband, Larry, finalized their divorce late last year, and ever since, Caputo has been sharing her laughter and joy for life with her 944,000 Instagram followers around the world. She frequently goes live on her social media platforms and shares fun anecdotes about her life — including some behind the scenes shots from her beloved reality series — and her fans gobble up the musings from the renowned medium.

As Us Weekly previously shared, there was no bad blood between the Caputos when they split after 28 years of marriage. A source close to the family said that there was nothing in particular that caused the couple to drift apart and that they would remain a united front for their kids.

“Theresa got married at a really young age and hasn’t really experienced life outside of Larry [and] being married. Theresa is now living life and exploring solo … she’s figuring herself [out] and it’s a whole world of adventure,” the insider further shared.