Plus-Size Model Ashley Graham Rocks Luscious Curls & Curve-Hugging Denim Jacket On Instagram

Ashley Graham turned heads yesterday after unveiling a new look on social media. On Tuesday, the supermodel took to her Instagram page to debut a lavish new hairstyle, flaunting a bounty of luscious curls in a pair of new photos.

The snapshots are part of a new campaign that the Addition Elle model has recently finished shooting for famous designer Marina Rinaldi, whom she made sure to tag in her Instagram post. Aside from showing off her new look, Ashley also modeled a chic new outfit by Rinaldi in a bid to promote the designer’s latest collection.

For this particular photo shoot, the stunning plus-size model slipped into a curve-hugging denim jacket, one from the brand’s Denim Capsule collection. The trendy piece was a double-breasted jacket that beautifully accentuated Ashley’s hourglass figure, while also showcasing her ample decolletage. The model teamed up the flattering garment with white skin-tight jeans, cutting an elegant figure in the stylish ensemble.

Ashley looked effortlessly chic in the eye-catching denim outfit, flaunting her famous curves with a bold smile on her face. The model let her chocolate-brown tresses frame her gorgeous visage in a cascade of unruly curls. She donned a face full of makeup, highlighting her naturally pretty features with ombre eyeshadow and a slash of fiery red lipstick.

“Can’t go wrong with a little denim and a bold lip,” Ashley wrote in the photo caption, accompanying her statement with a kiss mark emoji.

Launched in mid-February, the Marina Rinaldi Denim Capsule collection boasts a variety of white and blue denim pieces, including skinny jeans, flared-leg jeans, jackets, and even a fabulous tighter-than-skin midi-dress.

In fact, Ashley originally gave her Instagram followers a first glimpse at the new denim line in a couple of photos shared last month. At the time, the model showcased two sexy denim looks — posing in a puff-sleeved shirt and pearl jeans, then changing into a flattering pencil skirt and a white crop top.

The head-turning designs were also showcased on the Marina Rinaldi Instagram page, which offered a more detailed look at the Denim Capsule collection.

This is not the first time that Ashley has modeled Marina Rinaldi’s form-fitting creations. Last week, the bodacious supermodel unveiled a few snapshots from her glamorous photo shoot for Marina Rinaldi and Fausto Puglisi’s new collection. In the snaps, Ashley showed off her hourglass curves in several elegant outfits, exuding sophistication and sex-appeal.

Some of the collection’s elaborate designs, boasting a form-fitting cut and vibrant colors, were displayed on the brand’s Instagram profile as well.