Wendy Williams Relapses, Rushed To Hospital After Checking Out Of Sober Living House

Williams was reportedly distraught after the news that her husband is having a baby with his mistress.

TooFab reports that Wendy Williams was hospitalized after leaving her sober house on Monday. According to a studio source, she was found drunk after she began drinking following the taping of her show, The Wendy Williams Show.

The source claims that Williams was distraught when she disappeared from the studio after her Monday show. After returning to the sober house, she quickly checked herself out to go drinking. After the studio staff found her, Williams was given a banana bag, which is a bag of IV fluids with minerals and vitamins that is a standard treatment for people that struggle with alcoholism.

As per The Daily Mail, Wendy’s relapse is likely due to the news that her husband Kevin Hunter is having a baby with his mistress, Sharina Hudson. Hudson is believed to have given birth to a girl last week and was reportedly released from the hospital on Sunday.

Although Williams is keeping her wedding ring on during her show, she reportedly removes it when she’s outside of the studio, according to an anonymous source.

“Wendy is considering divorcing Kevin. She’s really distraught over the situation, she knew about Sharina but didn’t think a baby would arrive, she didn’t think Kevin would go this far, she’s lost and everyone is worried for her.”

Williams addressed her marital status earlier this month when she returned to her show after a hiatus. She told the audience that she considers husband Kevin Hunter her “best friend” and “lover.”

“I’m still very much in love with my husband, and anyone who’s been married, you know, marriages have ebbs and flows. Marriage isn’t easy. And don’t ask me about mine until you see this gone. And it ain’t going anywhere, not in this lifetime.”

The television host previously opened up about her battle with cocaine addiction during her early years doing radio work. She recently launched The Hunter Foundation, which is a non-profit that aims to provide solutions for people struggling with substance abuse and addiction. Most recently, the organization launched the 888-5HUNTER hotline to connect addicts with 24-hour support from certified recovery coaches.

As The Inquisitr reported, radio presenter and television personality Charlamagne tha God recently spoke about his now-ended friendship with Williams. He suggests that the reason was her husband’s mistress, Sharina Hudson. Charlamagne got his break in the industry as Williams’ sidekick back in 2006. Charlamagne believes that Hunter was having an affair with Hudson when he lived with her in Fort Lee, New Jersey, in a condo owned by Williams and Hunter.