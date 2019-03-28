‘Star Trek: Discovery’s Sonequa Martin-Green To Be In ‘Space Jam 2’ With LeBron James

The world of animation and reality became blurred in 1996 when Looney Tunes invaded the real world seeking the help of basketball legend Michael Jordan. The film was one of the first Looney Tunes adventures to be a blend of animated and live-action, and the risk paid off as the film was a commercial success with its unique premise and concept. Decades later, a sequel to the film has already been announced in an exclusive from The Hollywood Reporter, to be produced by another basketball star, LeBron James. Variety now reports that Sonequa Martin-Green is in negotiations to star opposite James in Space Jam 2.

Sonequa Martin-Green has recently jumped to fame with some high profile roles in The Walking Dead, and currently headlining the latest Star Trek show on television, Star Trek: Discovery. The actress is garnering rave reviews for her role in the new Star Trek show, as reported by The Mary Sue. Martin-Green has been in television for years, as her IMDB page shows earlier roles in TV shows such as Law And Order: Criminal Intent, Once Upon A Time and Gossip Girl. The actress is best known for her role in The Walking Dead.

The latest report from Variety confirms that the actress will step into the role of LeBron James’s wife in the sequel, Space Jam 2.

The story of the original Space Jam was one of the first meta movies, as in a film where real-life celebrities played themselves. When their world is threatened by aliens who challenge them, the characters of Warner Bros.’ popular animated TV series, Looney Tunes, led by Bugs Bunny, have to get help from the real world. They enlist sports star Michael Jordan, who plays himself, in his first full-length fictional feature film role. Jordan was joined by Bill Murray, who also played himself, in order to help the animated characters. Space Jam saw many cameos as well by famous basketball stars at the time, such as Larry Bird, Patrick Ewing, Larry Johnson, and more.

With LeBron James producing the sequel, as well as starring in it, similar real-world influences and cameos can be expected in the sequel as well. James himself has had a few more starring roles than Jordan, and has been well praised in them as well, according to The New Yorker. James featured heavily in the Amy Schumer movie Trainwreck, getting some of the best one-liners in most of his scenes opposite Bill Hader. The announcement for Space Jam 2 came via the official Twitter account for James’ production company, Springhill Entertainment, in 2018.

Space Jam 2 is also produced by Black Panther director Ryan Coogler and will release in 2021.