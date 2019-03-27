Olivia Jade Reportedly Feels Like A Victim Amid Varsity Blues Scandal According To ‘Us Weekly’

Olivia Jade is really feeling sorry for herself following the college admissions scandal that rocked her and her parent’s world.

As many know, Olivia and her famous folks – actress Lori Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli — came under fire for their role in the now infamous scandal referred to as “Varsity Blues.” Lori and Mossimo are accused of paying upward of $500,000 to have their daughters pose as crew recruits in order to gain admission into the prestigious University of Southern California since their academics likely weren’t enough to get them into the school.

At this point, it’s still unclear whether Bella and Olivia Jade had any idea what their folks were doing but one thing is for sure — Olivia is still taking it really hard. A source tells Us Weekly that the college freshman is “not talking to her parents right now” even though her friends are all trying to make her see that she shouldn’t be mad at her folks since they were doing what they thought was best for her. But, the insider reveals that Olivia “doesn’t listen” to her friends and she still “feels she is the victim.”

“Now that her endorsement deals have fallen through, she is very upset with her parents,” another insider previously revealed. “Olivia didn’t even show interest in going to college, she wanted to take time and work on her beauty career, but her parents were the ones who wanted her to get an education.”

And just last week The Inquisitr shared that Lori, her husband, and girls are flying under the radar and laying low. The family has not really been seen out publicly as they’ve been camped out in their home in Bel Air. A source close to the family tells People that Lori, daughters Bella and Olivia Jade, and husband Mossimo Giannulli are trying to deal with this “nightmare” and living in the moment for the time being.

For now, the insider reveals that the family thinks that the best place for them to be is at home even though it seems as though tensions are running at an all time high. Furthermore, The Inquisitr also recently shared that Olivia had always wanted to focus on her career as a YouTuber and college was never in her plans. So, that rubs a little more salt in the wound for her and that’s also why she’s having so much trouble handling things with her parents.

“She wanted to focus on her career, but her parents were adamant about a college education, so she felt she never had a real choice to begin with,” another insider shared. “She was an aspiring influencer, who had made a name for herself and felt she was just starting her career, and now, she can’t help but wonder if this will ever go away and what she’ll do next. It hurts.”

Fans will just have to wait and see what comes next of this highly-publicized scandal.