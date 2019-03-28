‘RHOC’ Cast Member Speaks Out About Gina Kirschenheiter’s Arrest Amid Filming Of Season 14

Is Gina supported by her co-star?

Gina Kirschenheiter is getting support from her co-star.

Amid filming on the upcoming 14th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Kirschenheiter’s co-star, Emily Simpson, spoke out about her February arrest, which has resulted in the mother of three being charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a blood-alcohol level above the legal limit, which is 0.08.

“I haven’t really made a lot of bad decisions, but I am here for her bad decisions,” Simpson said during an interview with The Daily Dish on March 27.

“And, you know what? You might, and one day I will be there for you. I’ll help you bury the body, all right?”

After Kirschenheiter’s arrest, which came after a girl’s night out in Southern California, the Real Housewives of Orange County cast member released a statement and apologized for her negligent behavior.

“I made a very bad choice the other night after a mom’s night out. I am extremely disappointed in myself and regret my actions wholeheartedly. I have learned a valuable lesson and hope to show you all that this one incident does not define me,” she said.

Kirschenheiter also acknowledged her wrongdoings on Instagram, telling her fans and followers that she consciously decided to do something “epically stupid” but would never again drive after drinking. She then promised her online audience that she would prove she has changed with her behavior moving forward.

Kirschenheiter, Simpson, and their co-stars, including Vicki Gunvalson, Shannon Beador, Tamra Judge, and Kelly Dodd, began filming The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 in February, around the time of Kirschenheiter’s arrest.

Throughout production, Kirschenheiter and the rest of the cast have been seen frequently with Braunwyn Windham-Burke but it is not yet known whether she will be appearing on the show. That said, a full-time or part-time role seems likely, especially considering Windham-Burke was recently in Las Vegas with the ladies.

While Windham-Burke’s role on the show is currently unknown, it has been reported by numerous sources that Gunvalson has been demoted from full-time to part-time after starring on The Real Housewives of Orange County since it first began.

As for Bravo TV, they haven’t yet commented on the reports and when it comes to making an official announcement about the Season 14 cast, the network likely won’t do so until later this spring.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 will air sometime this summer on Bravo TV.