Alexis Ren Shows Off Trim Physique In Latest Instagram Update

Maxim model Alexis Ren has been quiet on social media lately, but the stunning model popped on to her Instagram today and shared an update with her fans. Though Ren shared she had been dealing with anxiety lately, she looked happy, healthy, and glowing in the snap.

For the photo, Ren wore an off the shoulder crop-top that featured a slight dip that showed off her ample cleavage. Her sun-kissed shoulders shined in the light, and the white garb highlighted her trim, athletic frame. She wore a pair of body-hugging jeans that clung to her curvaceous hips, and a wide smile for her 13.1 million followers.

Ren wore her chestnut-colored hair straight down her back and shoulders with a little bit of volume at the roots, giving off a gorgeous, laid-back vibe. She paired the ensemble with a delicate, on-trend necklace in gold and a pair of small hoop earrings. The model wore a bright pink blush swept over her cheekbones, and some rosy-colored matte gloss to accentuate her plump pout.

The stunning model stood in front of a gorgeous, floral backdrop while visiting a serene, outdoor location in Tokyo, Japan, and seemed to be enjoying her time out in the sun. Behind her, a small pond added to the calmness of the area, and she looked relaxed despite her proclamation of being riddled with anxious thoughts as of late.

This isn’t the first time the Dancing With The Stars alum has opened up about her struggles with mental health. In 2017, she sat down with Cosmopolitan Magazine and talked about the painful eating disorder she had hidden from family and friends for several years. After she began vaguely hinting that something just wanted right with her and that she was having “toxic” thoughts, she decided to come clean and share her truth with her fans.

After the untimely loss of her mother and the end of a relationship that stretched her thin, Ren began recognizing that she was partaking in some unhealthy habits and that she hadn’t been taking care of herself quite as she should be. She linked up with a life coach, who introduced her to a nutritionist as well as a personal trainer, and the model began making slow, healthy changes.

Now, Ren has a stable career and seems to be flourishing in her life. She’s learned that the most important thing is to be happy with yourself, and even if you’re not, that feeling is ok, too.

“It’s OK to not be OK. It’s all about how you feel because your body will react to how you feel. Chemically, if you are not happy, your body will not look or be happy,” Ren shared.