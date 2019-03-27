Emily Ratajkowski Flaunts Peachy Posterior In Racy Thong Bikini On Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski may be trying to set Instagram on fire with her recent posts. On Wednesday, March 27, the model and businesswoman took to the popular social media platform to share a racy snapshot of herself in a barely-there bikini that puts her famous curves on full display.

In the photo in question, the 27-year-old model and actress is standing in front of a wall while donning a minuscule off-white thong that sits high on her frame, highlighting her hourglass figure in general, but particularly her booty. The Gone Girl actress teamed the itty bitty number with a matching top featuring several strings that criss-cross around her mid-section, tying in the back. As the tag in her post shows, the model is donning a piece by her own swimwear line, Inamorata.

The color of the two-piece contrasts beautifully with the dark wood color of the walls of which Ratajkowski is posing in front. She is standing with her back and left side to the camera, putting her derriere at the center of the photo. She is playing with the strings of her bikini on the side of her body in a coquettish and sexy way.

Ratajkowski is wearing her brunette tresses in a middle part and down in flowy strands that fall over her shoulders and onto her back. While her face is partially hidden in shadows, it is evident that she is shooting quite a fierce look at the camera.

The post, which Ratajkowski shared with her impressive 22.2 million Instagram followers, racked up more than 302,000 likes and over 1,700 comments in under an hour of having been posted at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise her body and extend a host of compliments in her direction.

“OMG! Body goals,” one user wrote, paired with heart eyes emoji and a red heart.

“Omg ur insane,” another one chimed in.

With almost 400,000 followers on Inamorata’s Instagram page, it is safe to assume that Ratajkowski’s brand is off to a great start. Despite the good news, the model has been making headlines more recently for very different reasons.

As Elle reported, Ratajkowski recently defended her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, 38, after it surfaced that he reportedly owes thousands in rent. According to the report, Ratajkowski contended that her husband is an independent film producer who is fighting against a real estate conglomerate that recently bought the building and is trying to force the current tenants out.

Husband is 38, not 31. He’s an independent movie producer so people thinking he’s rich is real nice but not based in fact. He was raised in the neighborhood he lives in now, both of his parents are artists who were priced out of their homes in downtown New York. I moved in w/… — Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) March 25, 2019

…him a year ago. I’m proud he’s fighting the good fight against a real estate conglomerate that bought the building he lives in for 40 million and has continued to spread misinformation on its tenants in order to profit. NYC has changed so much and it’s a shame that people… — Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) March 25, 2019