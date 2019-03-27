‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Surfaces With Wedding Ring Amid David Eason Divorce Drama

Jenelle Evans told fans she was 'single af' last month.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason proclaimed themselves single last month on Facebook but now, it appears they haven’t split at all.

While Evans has not shared any new photos of herself and Eason recently, she took to Instagram on Wednesday, March 27, and posted a series of photos of herself and a couple of ducks, two of which included the mother of three’s wedding ring.

In the caption of the photo, Evans didn’t mention her marriage, nor did she mention Eason. However, with her wedding ring on full display, she made it clear that her relationship with Eason was very much intact.

As Teen Mom 2 fans will recall, Evans and Eason hit a rough patch last month after Evans was heard accusing her husband of assaulting her at their North Carolina home in a 911-call. In October of last year, Evans called police and claimed her husband had pinned her to the ground and potentially cracked her collarbone. Then, after the call was made public, Evans changed her story completely.

Following the airing of the shocking 911-call, Evans’ mom, Barbara Evans, was seen speaking of the drama between them and suggesting there was something domestic going on in the couple’s home.

Shortly thereafter, Evans was seen declaring herself “single af” as her husband changed his relationship status on Facebook from “married” to single.” Evans also changed her status on Facebook to “separated.”

Evans’ husband was fired in February of last year after going on a homophobic rant on his now-deleted Twitter page. However, after his exit was confirmed by MTV on their own Twitter page, Eason told his fans and followers that he had not actually been fired.

“I don’t know who posted the thing on Twitter from the MTV social media account but whoever runs MTV’s social media is not the boss man!” he said, via a report from The Ashley’s Reality Roundup. “That’s not the person that makes the rules,” he adds. “They said that and that’s fine, but they never called me and said I was fired. They never told me that I’m not getting my money so they can do whatever they want, because it doesn’t really matter to me. They have not treated me unfairly.”

Eason has not been filmed at all since MTV confirmed his exit on Twitter.

To see more of Evans and her family, don’t miss new episodes of Teen Mom 2 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.