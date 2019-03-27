Georgina Rodriguez, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Girlfriend, Sizzles In Black Lingerie In New Instagram Photo

Georgina Rodriguez recently partnered up with Italian lingerie brand Yamamay and she has been sharing the stunning result with her legion of Instagram fans. Earlier this week, the Spanish model — who is in a very high profile relationship with soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo — took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot of herself in a pair of black lingerie that puts her curvy figure on full display.

In the photo in question, the 25-year-old model is sitting on a beige couch while donning a black underwire bra that draws all the attention to her cleavage. She teamed it with a pair of matching black underwear in a sheer fabric that leaves little to the imagination. To help cover herself up, she is posing with her right leg slightly up, in a way that it blocks her lower body.

In the snapshot, the model is looking down as she concerns herself with the side of her underwear, as if unaware that her photo was being taken. Rodriguez is sitting in a way that accentuates her full figure, particularly her wide hips and strong thighs.

Rodriguez is wearing her dark tresses in a middle part and down, as they cascade over her shoulders and onto her chest. Though her face is partially concealed in the photo, she appears to be wearing little to no makeup in the photo, embracing a more natural look.

The snapshot, which Rodriguez shared with her whopping almost 10 million Instagram followers, racked up more than 1.3 million likes and about 9,000 comments at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model — as well as her famous boyfriend — took to the comments section to praise her beauty and share their admiration for her in a host of languages, including English, her native Spanish, Portuguese, Arabic, among many others.

“You are very lucky,” one user said, tagging Ronaldo in the comment.

“Gorgeous!” another one chimed in.

As The Daily Mail reported, Rodriguez was recently unveiled as the new face of Yamamay. The model and Ronaldo made their relationship public in 2016, about a year before they welcomed their first child together in November 2017, Alana Martina, as ESPN reported at the time.

Ronaldo’s has three other children, making Alana his fourth. He had twins earlier in 2017, reportedly through a surrogate mother, and Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., 8, as per the ESPN report.

“I have found love. We complement each other very well. We have a beautiful relationship and when I have him beside me, I have everything. I feel loved and cared for. Love conquers all,” she has said of her relationship to Ronaldo, according to The Daily Mail.