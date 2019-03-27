Vanessa Hudgens Shows Off Killer Six-Pack Abs In Latest Instagram Snap

Vanessa Hudgens has been semi-quiet on social media lately. She’s a busy gal with a hectic schedule and is currently in the middle of filming for her latest role, but when she does make an appearance, she sure makes her followers happy. The gorgeous actress took some time out for herself recently and spent the day outdoors with some of her pals as they appeared to go hiking in the Cherokee National Forest, and she shared some snaps of the fun day in the sun to Instagram.

In the series of snaps, Hudgens rocked an outdoor suit over a grey, crop-top style hoodie. The High School Musical actress kept her bright orange jacket unzipped and flaunted her killer six-pack abs for the camera. Hudgens paired the jacket with matching pants and the orange attire, complete with reflective tabbing all over the suit, made for the perfect choice for a mid-week hike.

As her fans scrolled through the slideshow, Hudgens began dropping layers of clothing and eventually stripped down to a black sports bra that showed off her ample cleavage and curvaceous frame.

For the sunny stroll, Hudgens wore her raven-colored hair in two top knots that sat on her head, giving off a very late ’90s vibe. She layered multiple necklaces, further adding to the retro-inspired look, as well as a pair of dangly earrings in gold. She wore minimal makeup for the outdoor adventure, choosing a light dusting of bronzer and some metallic eyeshadow over heavy flicks of mascara. Hudgens tied the look together with some nude gloss that accentuated her plump pout.

While on her hilly romp, Hudgens shared that she found a walking stick, and posed for a snap with her treasure. She also showed off a few adorable selfies of herself and posed with her friends after completing the hike — having what appeared to be a great afternoon together.

As Elle Magazine shared, Hudgens is on the brink of an amazing year for herself. The actress will act as an executive producer in an upcoming movie for Netflix that she will also star in. Her producer title is the first for the young actress, and will likely not be her last.

The new film, which has yet to secure a release date, is called The Knight Before Christmas, and Hudgens will play a high school teacher who finds herself disillusioned by love until she meets a dashing, time-traveling Knight who swoops in and warms her heart.

Hudgens will be acting alongside Josh Whitehouse, who will also be appearing in the highly anticipated Game of Thrones prequel.