R. Kelly’s Accuser Lanita Stone Speaks Out For The First Time

Stone discussed the allegations that led to Kelly's arrest in February.

An accuser of R.Kelly broke her silence to give an interview about her allegations against the singer, reports Page Six.

In an interview with CBS News, Lanita Carter came forward as one of the four individuals whose accusations led to the arrest of Kelly in February.

“I was sexually abused by him and I live after that. I try to pick up the pieces every day,” Carter said in a clip from the program that is set to air on CBS This Morning on Thursday.

Carter said that she was a hair-braider for Kelly for two years. He allegedly assaulted her 15 years ago when she was 24-years-old. She claimed the singer tried forcing her into oral sex, then masturbated in front of her before spitting in her face.

She submitted her shirt for DNA testing, and Cook County Police confirmed the results were a match with Kelly.

Carter expressed relief at finally being able to talk frankly about what she went through.

“This is a release,” she said. “I’ve been carrying this since 2003. I have had to sit on a public bus and watch public conversation: ‘Did you hear about what they did with R. Kelly? They need to leave that man alone.’ And I can’t stand up for myself. I finally realized: I don’t wanna be this victim. I don’t wanna be a part of this.”

She told correspondent Jericka Duncan that whenever she tried to move on with her life, something from the news would bring up the past to terrorize her.

“Today I say: no more. You can talk about me. You can not like what I’m sayin’ about your favorite singer. But this is my life… This is my truth. This is what I have. If I die tomorrow, I know that I told the truth.”

Carter added that she aspired “to be the best person I could be” and wants to help people.

“If it’s anybody that want to speak truth, it’s hard when it’s a celebrity. It’s not easy. It’s not easy if it wasn’t a celebrity. It makes it 10 times worse.”

Kelly was charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sex abuse in Cook County relating to incidents occurring from 1998 to 2010. The other three accusers are believed to be underage.

The R&B singer recently gave an explosive interview to Gayle King where he appeared to quickly lose his composure as he yelled, seemingly cried, and leaped out his seat to plead his innocence. According to Page Six, Kelly reportedly told others that his “spirit” told him to do the interview in order to “share the truth.”