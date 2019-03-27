‘Avengers: Endgame’ Spoiler By Voice Actor Confirms That At Least One Key Character Will Die

Avengers: Endgame is an unprecedented movie that sees the coming together of over 20 separate films over a span of 11 years and countless fan-favorite comic book characters for a final chapter in all those stories. Therefore, the secrecy and tight-lipped nature of all involved is a given. So when a foreign voice actor discusses the film, a small spoiler may have been slipped about the death of at least one Avenger in the film, as reported by Comic Book Movie

Marvel movies are always international event films that are popular worldwide. So much so that the films have to occasionally be dubbed in various languages to appeal to the local audience. Marvel movies in India have many times been voiced by popular Bollywood celebrities such as Varun Dhawan voicing Captain America for the Hindi language release of Captain America: Civil War, as reported by The Hindustan Times. Similarly, Sergio Zurita is an actor who voices over the character Rocket Racoon from Guardians Of The Galaxy (GOTG) for many international markets. The character of Rocket is originally voiced by Bradley Cooper (A Star Is Born) in both the GOTG films, as well as the character’s appearance in Avengers: Infinity War. In a recent interview, the Zurito spoke about Avengers: Endgame, as reported by ComicBookMovie.com.

Poster 2 for Marvel Studios’ ‘Avengers: Endgame’. Marvel Studios

While discussing the story of Avengers: Endgame, Zurito was very careful not to name names, however, the voice actor did confirm that one key character definitely dies.

“I can tell you that the movie takes you from laughter to tears. A key character dies. I can not say more, it’s more, I do not know if I already said more.”

Like most actors who are in Marvel Studios’ movies, even voice actors, Zurito is very conscious of not spoiling any part of the movie. While it’s almost a foregone conclusion that someone, if not more than one character, will die in Avengers: Endgame, as even The Inquisitr has theorized, this would be the first confirmation of a death for Endgame. Zurito also drops another ominous comment, which is even more intriguing.

“There are irreversible things. Very interesting, very interesting what happens with Thor.”

Thor (Chris Hemsworth) was reinvented with Thor: Ragnarok and his story went even further in Infinity War, so it’s surprising to hear the actor single him out in a cast of over 30 different heroes. Zurito definitely doesn’t mention that Thor is the one who dies and the fact he names Thor at all can be taken as confirmation of that, otherwise, that would be a massive spoiler.

All will be revealed when Avengers: Endgame releases on April 26.