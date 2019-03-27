‘Playboy’ Starlet Sara Underwood Sizzles In Sexy Lingerie Shot As She Flaunts Her Derriere

Former Playboy model Sara Underwood is known for her confidence and gorgeous physique and her latest Instagram post highlights both of those things. Those who follow the model and social media influencer know that she has been working hard on a big project with her beau and it sounds as if they have major updates to share.

Wednesday afternoon, Underwood shared a new shot to her Instagram page that is generating a great deal of buzz among her followers. The photo shows Sara standing in a cabin while wearing a sexy set of black lingerie. The model is shown from the back, with the photo taken from outside the cabin, and it’s a gorgeous picture.

In the photo, Underwood is wearing a lacy lingerie top and thong panties. While Sara did tag several others in the photo, including her boyfriend Jacob Witzling and photographer Steve Bitanga, she did not tag the fashion brand she was wearing.

Underwood has one hand toussling her hair as the other hangs by her side and the shot shows off her curvy booty, athletic legs, and slim waist. Sara’s short, blonde hair is hanging in loose waves and she’s seemingly wearing nothing but the lingerie.

Sara shared in the post that she and Jacob have now officially finished their first cabin in their Cabinland project. Underwood and Witzling have been keeping followers updated via episodes on their YouTube page and she noted that her beau just received a big honor from Dwell magazine for the tiny dwellings he has been creating.

Jacob and Sara are working on building around 10 small cabins on a piece of property they bought in the Pacific Northwest. They have been documenting the process now that they have officially started building and Underwood shared that there are still a couple of episodes to go before they reveal their first finished cabin.

The former Playboy model has 9.2 million followers on her personal Instagram page and they haven’t hesitated to show their love for this revealing lingerie shot. Nearly 75,000 people liked the post in the first hour it was live and almost 500 posted comments as well.

Sara Underwood has become a hot commodity on Instagram not only for her stunning figure and sexy, nearly-nude shots, but for her sense of humor, openness, and unique approach to living life as well. The former Playboy model seems to be living her dream right now and her social media followers love that they are able to follow along as she embraces everything that comes her way.