Natalie Roser & Girlfriends Go Fully Naked In Racy Instagram Photo

Natalie Roser will be featured in the upcoming edition of Treats! magazine, which is teasing some of what’s to come via its verified Instagram page. Earlier this week, the magazine took to the popular social media platform to share a very revealing and NSFW photo featuring the Maxim model posing with three other models, all of whom have their back to the camera as they pose in nothing but their birthday suits.

In addition to Roser, the photo in question also features Gabby Epstein to the left of the bunch, Sarah Kohan to the right, and Bree Lynn Kleintop in the middle, next to Roser, as the tags indicate. All of the women are Australian, except for Kohan, who is an American model from Virginia. Roser is the tallest of the group, showing off her slender yet athletic physique in the middle-right. The four blonde models have their arms wrapped about each other’s waists, hugging one another to form a line that aligns their nude backsides.

The four models are wearing their light brown/dark blonde tresses down and wet, with its natural strands grazing down their bare backs in the photo. The women are facing a gorgeous scenery of tropical vegetation, with coconut trees standing tall and a thick forest floor of lush grass in the background.

The post, which Treats! shared with its 302,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 17,500 likes and over 180 comments within about a day of having been posted. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the sexy magazine took to the comments section to share their anticipation for the upcoming issue and note the beauty of the photo and the ladies in it.

“YES a new Treats issue,” one user celebrated.

“Looks like the garden of Eden,” another one chimed in.

Roser is no stranger to sharing photos of herself with the girls, particularly Kleintop. Last year, the two spent some days soaking up the sun in Miami together, evidence of which Roser shared with her Instagram fans.

In addition to rocking the bikini life on social media, Roser has opened up about the pressure she has felt to have the perfect body, which led her to engage in diets that made her weak and sick, as The Daily Mail has previously pointed out.

“I cut out all fruits, all carbs, I don’t know what I was doing — it was nuts,” she said.