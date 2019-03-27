Mueller Report Is 700 Pages, ‘Fox News’ Expert Reveals — But How Does He Know When No Info Has Been Released?

Judge Andrew Napolitano also says 'of course' Mueller found evidence that Trump colluded with Russia, it just wasn't enough to prosecute.

As controversy continues to swirl around Attorney General’s brief, four-page summary off the Robert Mueller report on collusion between Donald Trump and Russia in the 2016 presidential election, as Inquisitr has reported, even a legal analyst on Fox News — a network so supportive of Trump that it has been branded by Vox.com and others a “Trump propaganda operation” — now says that Mueller “of course” uncovered evidence of Trump-Russia collusion.

But Judge Andrew Napolitano appeared to have inside information about the report, the contents of which remain such a closely guarded secret that even the number of pages in the Mueller Report has not yet been revealed to Congress and the public.

And yet, Napolitano in a Fox News interview on Wednesday repeatedly gave the length of the report — 700 pages. Napolitano’s interview was quoted by the online magazine The Daily Beast, which noted that the Fox News commentator also seemed to know exactly how much raw evidence Mueller had accumulated.

“We saw on Sunday a four-page summary of a 700-page report,” the Fox News legal analyst said. “The 700-page report is a summary of two million pages of documents, of raw evidence.”

Though Napolitano stated the “700 pages” figure on several occasions, he did not reveal how he had come to his information on the length of the report. Watch video of Napolitano’s interview, below.

The “700” number was in line with what House Judiciary Committee Chair Jerrold Nadler revealed on Wednesday, according to Politico reporter Kyle Cheney, via Twitter. Nadler said that he had a brief conversation with Barr in which the attorney general revealed that the Mueller Report was “very substantial,” but nonetheless came in at “less than 1,000 pages.”

Barr would not commit to turning the full report over to Congress however, according to Nadler as quoted by Cheney.

If Napolitano has obtained inside information about the Mueller Report, his claim that Mueller “undoubtedly” has uncovered evidence of a conspiracy between Trump and Russia to tamper with the 2016 presidential election, as reported by Fox Business, would attain added credibility.

‘Fox News’ Legal Analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano. Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

“In the 700 page summary of the 2 million pages of raw evidence there is undoubtedly some evidence of a conspiracy and some evidence of obstruction of justice,” Napolitano said to Fox host Neil Caputo. “Just not enough evidence.”

In a video posted separately to the Fox News Digital platform, Napolitano elaborated on his claim about Mueller’s finding, saying that if Mueller had failed to find evidence of a Trump-Russia conspiracy, Barr would have highlighted that fact in his four-page summary.

“When [Barr] said in his four-page letter that the government could not establish the existence of a conspiracy, he meant it could not establish it beyond a reasonable doubt,” Napolitano said, quoted by Newsweek. “Did they find some evidence of conspiracy? Of course they did! If they didn’t, he would have told us.”