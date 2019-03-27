‘Sports Illustrated’ Swimsuit Model Kate Bock Flaunts Physique In Underwear On Instagram

All Kate Bock needs to have a good day is cappuccino and a little sunshine. On Tuesday, March 27, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model took to her Instagram page to share that sentiment by pairing it with a sizzling snapshot of herself with a mug in her hand while wearing an underwear bottom.

In the photo in question, the Canadian beauty is standing on a sun-filled rooftop while holding a white mug with the letter “K” printed on it in black. The 26-year-old swimsuit model is donning just a pair of nude-colored underwear, which she teamed with a simple white cropped T-shirt that crosses in the middle, exposing her incredibly toned abs.

A piece of interesting jewelry is also visible under the tee. The piece appears to be hanging from her bra, displaying two thin, delicate gold chains that fall onto the model’s stomach and wrap around her waist, hugging her figure. She completed her look with a few simple bracelets around her left arm. While Bock didn’t specify where the jewelry she is wearing is from, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue has previously pointed out that the model has her own jewelry collection named Cattura, meaning “to capture.” She has told the publication that the idea behind the line was that “the body chain ‘captures’ your body.”

Bock is wearing her dark blonde hair in a middle part and down in large, loose waves that cascade over her shoulders and onto her chest. The Vancouver native appears to be wearing just a little bit of makeup, consisting of some eyeliner and mascara that deepen her gaze and make the blue of her eyes stand out.

The post, which Bock shared with her 437,000 Instagram followers, garnered close to 10,000 likes and over 120 comments within about seven hours of having been posted. Users of the popular social media platform who are fans of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model took to the comments section to praise her natural beauty and share their overall admiration for Bock.

“You’re the hottest, most naturally beautiful girl in the model game right now,” one user wrote, paired with emoji depicting fire, hands clapping and hands up.

“Amazing body,” another one chimed in.

As Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue reported in December, Bock jetted off to Costa Rica to shoot her upcoming spread with photographer James Macari, marking her seventh year with the edition. She debuted back in 2013, the same year the Canadian model was voted Rookie of the Year, the report pointed out.