Wendy Williams Spotted Out With Husband In NYC Amid Cheating Rumors

In a surprising move, Wendy Williams and her husband, Kevin Hunter, were spotted out in New York City together on Wednesday afternoon despite rumors of Hunter’s infidelity, E! News reported. It was reported on Monday that Hunter’s alleged mistress, Sharina Hudson, gave birth to a baby girl in Philadelphia, although it is unconfirmed that Hunter is the father. The television producer returned to work as usual the next day while Williams appears to be putting on a brave face.

Photos from the surprise outing show Hunter exiting a car with Williams close behind. Hunter bundled up in green sweatpants, a camouflage T-shirt, a green puffer jacket, and a blue pom-pom hat, while Williams opted for black capris, a black top, and a cheetah print puffer jacket. Her wedding ring could once again be seen on her finger, just days after she raised questions from fans by leaving it off during the Wendy Williams Show.

Williams and Hunter have not addressed the rumors of infidelity or Hudson’s child. In fact, the two appear to be putting their differences aside for work, as Hunter is still an executive producer of his wife’s talk show. Sources confirmed with TMZ this week that Hunter worked alongside Williams on Tuesday and Wednesday, and there does not seem to be any awkward feelings between the two. However, the source added that other crew members have felt a bit uncomfortable.

Earlier this month, the talk show host addressed rumors that she was having marital issues upon her return to her show. She had been away for several weeks due to a reported illness.

“I want to shout-out to my husband. I’m still wearing my ring,” she said. “Believe me you, when you’ve been with somebody for 28 years, married for 25 years … we know each other. He’s my best friend, he’s my lover. … I know what you’ve been seeing.”

She added that all marriages see a few challenges, but then assured fans that her ring wouldn’t be going anywhere for a while, according to People.

Despite her bravery on the show, it would seem the talk show host is facing her own battles off-camera. Williams reportedly relapsed in her alcohol addiction on Monday evening and was rushed to the hospital to receive IV fluids. However, she did return to work on Tuesday to tape her talk show. Sources close to the television personality confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that Williams is now back to living in a sober house, as she has for the past several weeks, and is acting “business as usual.”