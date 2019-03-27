Brittany Cartwright Flashes Pink Lace Bra In Latest Instagram Snapshot

Brittany Cartwright wants to immortalize the hair and makeup she rocked last night by showing it off to her Instagram fans. On Wednesday, March 27, the Vanderpump Rules star took to the popular social media platform to share a sexy snapshot of herself in the hair and makeup of her dreams while flashing her bra under a plunging rose top that leaves little to the imagination.

In the photo in question, the 30-year-old reality star is holding the camera in front of her face as she smiles for the selfie. She is donning the top featuring a very low neckline that plunges to below her sternum, showing off a great deal of cleavage and exposing her bra along the way.

Cartwright is wearing a pink lace bra underneath, which draws attention to her busty figure. Cartwright is wearing a light pink shade on her lips as she flashes a coy smile at the camera, while her eyes are accentuated by gorgeous smokey black eyeshadow that smoothes into tones of silver and a generous layer of mascara or extensions that make her lashes appear extra long.

The front of her ombre hair is swept to the right and tied back, while the length of the hair is down in loose, textured waves that fall freely onto her shoulders and chest. As the tags in her post indicate, Jared Lipscomb is responsible for her makeup while Bradley Leake is the one behind her hair.

The post, which Cartwright shared with her 1-million-plus Instagram followers, garnered more than 5,200 likes and about 75 comments in just over an hour of having been posted. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the reality TV star took to the comments section to compliment her hair and makeup and to generally share their admiration for Cartwright.

“You’re so beautiful and down to earth,” one user wrote, including a heart eyes emoji.

“Girl you do not need hair and makeup to make you drop dead!” another one chimed in.

In the past several months, Cartwright has made headlines after losing weight, a feat that she previously spoke to E! News about. She said that she engaged in an interval training program, in addition to making considerable changes to her diet and overall lifestyle, the report detailed.

“I still have to have my cheat days! I try to eat clean for the most part, eating salads cooking a lot of baked chicken and vegetables at home, but I love my cheat days I just make sure I have them in moderation now,” she admitted.