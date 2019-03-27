‘Sex And The City’ Follow-Up TV Series In Development With ‘SATC’ Author Candace Bushnell

The iconic HBO series will get a follow-up that follows women in their 50s.

Is there still sex in the city? Fans will soon find out. Paramount Television has landed the rights to the soon-to-be-published follow-up novel to Candace Bushnell’s groundbreaking novel-turned-television series, Sex and the City. Deadline reports that the iconic HBO comedy is getting a follow-up series that focuses on the challenges of love and dating in New York City after age 50.

Paramount Television has acquired the rights to Candace Bushnell’s upcoming book Is There Still Sex in the City? to develop as a TV series. Bushnell will write the pilot script and serve as an executive producer on the project. The book, which is due out on August 6, is set in “The Village” section of the Upper East Side of Manhattan where the main characters deal with love, marriage, children, divorce, and bereavement, as well as the pressure to maintain their youth in their 50s.

In a statement, Paramount TV president Nicole Clemens said the original Sex and the City book and TV series “served as a groundbreaking touchstone for an entire generation of women” and she hopes the new project will do the same.

“We’re thrilled to be able to continue that conversation from the underrepresented point of view of women in their 50s and answer the question with, ‘Yes! There is more sex in the city!'”

Of course, the original stars from Sex and the City—Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon, and Kim Cattrall—are now in their 50s and beyond, but don’t expect the new series to revisit their iconic characters Carrie Bradshaw, Charlotte York, Miranda Hobbes, and Samantha Jones. This time, there will be a new batch of middle-aged urbanites that fans will grow to love.

Twenty-three years after she penned the first Sex and the City novel, Bushnell told People she was ready to focus on the “shakeup” that happens to women in their 50s, including divorce and the need for new dating tools like Tinder.

“I wanted to call the book Middle-Aged Madness,” Bushnell told People.

“All of the rules of dating have changed. [The book] explores all of those kinds of things, like dating an older guy, except now that older guy is 75.”

This will be Candace Bushnell’s fourth book that will be made into a TV series. In addition to the Emmy-winning Sex and the City, which ran on HBO from 1998 to 2004 and spawned two big screen movies, Bushnell’s Lipstick Jungle was also adapted into an NBC series, and her SATC prequel The Carrie Diaries had a two-season run on the CW.