‘The Young And The Restless’ Casting: New Adam Newman Coming To Genoa City

Daytime newcomer Mark Grossman takes over the role.

Brand new The Young and the Restless casting news reveals that the soap has hired a brand new Adam Newman.

Over the years the character of Adam Newman has been played by Justin Hartley, Michael Muhney, and Chris Engen. According to Soap Opera Network, now Mark Grossman can add his name to the list of those who’ve portrayed Victor Newman’s (Eric Braeden) other son. Grossman is a daytime newcomer, and his previous acting credits include Famous In Love and Hustle. Currently, Grossman is filming Two Cents from a Pariah, and his character in that film is also “Adam.”

Before he joined the hit show This Is Us, Hartley portrayed Adam from 2014 to 2016. He exited when Adam supposedly died in an explosion, which Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) caused. Before Hartley, Michael Muhney had the role from 2009 to 2014, and for many fans, Muhney is the embodiment of the character. Chris Engen originated the role in 2008, and he left in 2009 because he disagreed with the character’s storyline.

Grossman has big shoes to fill with the new role, and fans have been outspoken about what they want to see for the character this time around.

One fan commented, “Y&R needs the character of Adam back. I’ll give him a chance as I enjoyed all 3 Adams so far. That being said I wish they would have brought Michael Muhney back or hired Billy Flynn (ex-Chad, Days Of Our Lives).”

Many viewers also want to see Muhney back in the role, but it appears as if that will not happen. While plenty of people had negative things to say, other fans are excited to give the new actor a chance.

One wrote, “We will all have to see what he is all about hope he’s good we need Adam back.”

Adam is Victor’s son with Hope Wilson (Signy Coleman), and he left Genoa City at the age of 2 and did not return until he was an adult. Hope raised him in Kansas and never even told him that his father was the great Victor Newman. At the time of his “death,” Adam and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) were in a relationship, and before that, he also married Sharon (Sharon Case).

Last year, Nick (Joshua Morrow) learned that Adam is the biological father of his son, Christian, so Adam’s return could cause some messiness with custody of the little boy whose biological mother is Sage (Kelly Sullivan). Many fans also hope that the character’s return will also bring back Chelsea.

There’s no word yet on an airdate or a potential storyline for Adam’s long-awaited return.